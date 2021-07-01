Musical adventure from 50 Artists and 50 States
Roseville, Calif.,- This 4th of July, we’re once again heading over to one of our favorite musical tools, Spotify to craft a holiday playlist. Just for Fun!
If you listen to countless hours of music, you might get a little bored every year hearing the same, predictable, homogenous list of songs that seem to appear on every single Fourth of July playlist.
Here’s a playlist that channels our inner DJ and includes artists either born or closely identified with a particular state. One song and one artist per state with no duplicates.
A combination of new and old songs, the playlist covers the blues to country and metal to hip-hop and clocks in just under four hours. Happy listening.
Playlist Across America
Alabama: Wilson Pickett
Alaska: Portugal, The Man
Arizona: Stevie Nicks
Arkansas: Levon Helm
California: Grateful Dead
Colorado: Yonder Mountain String Band
Connecticut: MGMT
Delaware: George Thorogood
Florida: Tom Petty
Georgia: Ray Charles
Hawaii: Don Ho
Idaho: Shook Twins
Illinois: Cheap Trick
Indiana: John Mellencamp
Iowa: The Everly Brothers
Kansas: Kansas
Kentucky: Cage the Elephant
Louisiana: Louis Armstrong
Maine: Ray LaMontagne
Maryland: Tori Amos
Massachusetts: Aerosmith
Michigan: Madonna
Minnesota: Bob Dylan
Mississippi: Muddy Waters
Missouri: Chuck Berry
Montana: Jeff Ament (Pearl Jam)
Nebraska: Buddy Miles (Santana / Jimi Hendrix)
Nevada: Panic! At the Disco
New Hampshire: Ronnie James Dio
New Jersey: Paul Simon
New Mexico: Bo Diddley
New York: Billy Joel
North Carolina: Nina Simone
North Dakota: Wiz Khalifa
Ohio: Chrissie Hynde (Pretenders)
Oklahoma: The Flaming Lips
Oregon: The Decembrists
Pennysylvania: Hall and Oates
Rhode Island: Velvet Crush
South Carolina: Band of Horses
South Dakota: Shawn Colvin
Tennessee: Dolly Parton
Texas: Willie Nelson
Utah: Imagine Dragons
Vermont: Phish
Virginia: Ella Fitzgerald
Washington: Jimi Hendrix
West Virginia: Bill Withers
Wisconsin: Bon Iver
Wyoming: Teenage Bottlerocket
We hope you enjoy your musical journey across the United States wherever it takes you!
Have a safe and fun 4th of July and don’t’ forget to check our local holiday guide to fun in Roseville, Lincoln, Auburn.
Explore local, FREE Concerts this summer!