Roseville, Calif.,- This 4th of July, we’re once again heading over to one of our favorite musical tools, Spotify to craft a holiday playlist. Just for Fun!

If you listen to countless hours of music, you might get a little bored every year hearing the same, predictable, homogenous list of songs that seem to appear on every single Fourth of July playlist.

Here’s a playlist that channels our inner DJ and includes artists either born or closely identified with a particular state. One song and one artist per state with no duplicates.

A combination of new and old songs, the playlist covers the blues to country and metal to hip-hop and clocks in just under four hours. Happy listening.

Playlist Across America

Alabama: Wilson Pickett

Alaska: Portugal, The Man

Arizona: Stevie Nicks

Arkansas: Levon Helm

California: Grateful Dead

Colorado: Yonder Mountain String Band

Connecticut: MGMT

Delaware: George Thorogood

Florida: Tom Petty

Georgia: Ray Charles

Hawaii: Don Ho

Idaho: Shook Twins

Illinois: Cheap Trick

Indiana: John Mellencamp

Iowa: The Everly Brothers

Kansas: Kansas

Kentucky: Cage the Elephant

Louisiana: Louis Armstrong

Maine: Ray LaMontagne

Maryland: Tori Amos

Massachusetts: Aerosmith

Michigan: Madonna

Minnesota: Bob Dylan

Mississippi: Muddy Waters

Missouri: Chuck Berry

Montana: Jeff Ament (Pearl Jam)

Nebraska: Buddy Miles (Santana / Jimi Hendrix)

Nevada: Panic! At the Disco

New Hampshire: Ronnie James Dio

New Jersey: Paul Simon

New Mexico: Bo Diddley

New York: Billy Joel

North Carolina: Nina Simone

North Dakota: Wiz Khalifa

Ohio: Chrissie Hynde (Pretenders)

Oklahoma: The Flaming Lips

Oregon: The Decembrists

Pennysylvania: Hall and Oates

Rhode Island: Velvet Crush

South Carolina: Band of Horses

South Dakota: Shawn Colvin

Tennessee: Dolly Parton

Texas: Willie Nelson

Utah: Imagine Dragons

Vermont: Phish

Virginia: Ella Fitzgerald

Washington: Jimi Hendrix

West Virginia: Bill Withers

Wisconsin: Bon Iver

Wyoming: Teenage Bottlerocket

We hope you enjoy your musical journey across the United States wherever it takes you!

Have a safe and fun 4th of July and don’t’ forget to check our local holiday guide to fun in Roseville, Lincoln, Auburn.

