Final Day! Come out and enjoy the fun.

Roseville, Calif. – Head on over to Roseville for the Sunday finale at the Placer County Fair! Enjoy live music from the Jeff Watson Band, watch some All-Alaskan pig racing, grab some laughs at the water balloon toss and more! Follow us over on FB for fair photo updates.

Today’s fun kicks off today at 12 noon! and continues all day Sunday, June 26 through 10:00 pm @ the Grounds in Roseville located at 700 Events Center Drive.

Take the young ones to explore a barnyard of farm animals before heading over to carnival to catch a thrill on a or win a prize at one of the many colorful games of chance.

Visitors can expect plenty of classic South Placer County summer weather with bold, blue and sunny skies. Daytime highs should be around 103, so stay hydrated and don’t forget to grab a little shade at The Fair. From ice cold lemonade and ice cream floats to frosty brews, there’s plenty of tasty treats to stay refreshed!

Cool Relief: The Roebbelen Center offers an air conditioned space to browse vendors while taking time to take a break from the summer sunshine.

Tickets

General Admission, Carnival and Parking and Rib Cook-off tickets are available here online.

There will be lots of cool refreshments on tap for all ages and shady gathering places sprinkled throughout the fairgrounds to unwind and enjoy this fun slice of Placer County. For the full schedule of event, see below.

Placer County Fair

“Meet Me at the Fair”

June 23- 26, 2022

700 Event Center Dr.

Roseville, Calif.

Come out and enjoy pig racing, pie-eating contests, carnival rides, bbq rib cook off and so much more! We’ll see you there!

“Meet Me at the Fair” – directions!

Full Schedule