Hyundai delivers on multiple fronts with 2023 Ioniq 5

Roseville, Calif.- What’s in a name? If it’s Ionic, there’s lots to this moniker. Hyundai has created four different versions of the Ionic.

We test drove the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5, an attractive all-electric compact crossover SUV that the company unveiled late in 2021. It’s the first model developed on Hyundai’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

The Hyundai Ioniq has a four-vehicle lineup that also includes a plug-in hybrid, a hybrid and the Ioniq 6, an electric sedan featuring coupe styling. The South Korean automaker used the Ionic name to give it a sub-brand for its electric vehicle line-up.

Delivers on multiple fronts

We expect the Ioniq 5 to quickly rise in stature. It delivers on multiple fronts, possessing impressive driving dynamics, strong powertrains, solid technology, attractive styling, and spacious interior. It had sales of 22,982 a year ago and is on pace to reach around 33,000 for 2023. And note the price tag for the base model Ioniq 5 has come down – from roughly $43,700 to $41,500.

Competitors tend to offer more range on a single charge than the Ioniq 5. Depending on the choice of battery, it gets between 220 and 303 miles. It has a choice of two battery packs – 58-kWh pack and 77.4-kWh pack – and both charge quickly.

The base model, front-wheel drive Ioniq 5, is powered by a 125 kW single motor paired with a 58 kWh battery. It produces 168 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, and goes a long way before needing a charge – 303 miles.

For those seeking more performance, there’s an all-wheel drive 225 kW dual motor that combines with a 72.6 kWh battery to generate 302 horsepower and 446 pound-feet of torque. It goes 0-60 mph in rapid 4.7 seconds.

Using a fast-charging station, the Ioniq reaches 10-80 percent of compacity in roughly 18 minutes. On a standard 240-volt home outlet it takes around 63/4 hours to be completely powered up.

4 trim models

The Ioniq 5 comes in four trim models (SE Standard Range, SE, SEL and Limited.) and has been described as having a retro, appealing exterior design. The SUV is around six inches longer and a bit taller than a Hyundai Tucson.

The exterior is cool and the interior is cavernous. It can accommodate five passengers with ease. Seating three people in the second row – no problem. Seating is supportive and comfortable throughout. We like that the rear seats recline, a nice benefit on a long drive.

Interior

The quiet interior has large digital infotainment displays and comes standard with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto connectivity, HD Radio, satellite radio, Bluetooth, six-speaker stereo, and five USB ports. The 12.3-inch touchscreen is fast and has sharp graphics. We like that the icons can be rearranged, prioritizing them to the ones most often used.

The cargo area is not as large as some competitors, providing 27.2 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats and expanding to 59.3 cubes with the second row folded down. The frunk (front trunk) is very small.

AT A GLANCE – 2023 HYUNDAI IONIQ 5

Performance: single electric motor, 168 horsepower; two electric motors, 302 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 98-132 mpge

Price estimate: $41,500 to $56,600

Warranty: 5 years/60,000 miles; Drivetrain: 10 years/100,000 miles; Roadside assistance: 5 years/unlimited; Corrosion: 12 years/unlimited; Battery: 10 years/100,000 miles

Handling & Safety

Although nothing too flashy like a Tesla, the Ioniq 5 offers an enjoyable ride. It has engaging handling that allows the small SUV to hustle around tight turns and maneuver adroitly in tight spaces. The regenerative braking can be adjusted to a driver’s preferences and helps slow down the vehicle in quick fashion, a real bonus in traffic situations.

Standard safety features include forward collision mitigation with pedestrian and cyclist detection, intersection collision mitigation, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot intervention, and lane-keeping system.

There’s plenty to admire regarding the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5. It offers considerable comfort, has an appealing exterior, delivers good performance, and has a smartly-designed interior.

