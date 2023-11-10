New California Laws 2024: Part 1

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 1 in New California Laws for 2024 includes laws currently chaptered in the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on collective bargaining, firearms, tiny homes, restorative justice, change of gender, fentanyl, community colleges, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

BILL BRIEF DESCRIPTION AB-1 Collective bargaining: Legislature. AB-3 Offshore wind energy: reports. AB-5 The Safe and Supportive Schools Act. AB-10 Pupils: body shaming model policy and resources. AB-12 Tenancy: security deposits. AB-28 Firearms and ammunition: excise tax. AB-30 Atmospheric rivers: research: reservoir operations. AB-33 Fentanyl Misuse and Overdose Prevention Task Force. AB-34 Elections: County of Orange Citizens Redistricting Commission. AB-39 Digital financial asset businesses: regulatory oversight. AB-40 Emergency medical services. AB-42 Tiny homes: temporary sleeping cabins: fire sprinkler requirements. AB-43 Greenhouse gas emissions: building materials: embodied carbon trading system. AB-44 California Law Enforcement Telecommunications System: tribal police. AB-48 Nursing Facility Resident Informed Consent Protection Act of 2023. AB-50 Public utilities: timely service: customer energization. AB-56 Victim’s compensation: emotional injuries. AB-58 Deferred entry of judgment pilot program. AB-60 Restorative justice program. AB-63 Canvass of the vote: reporting results. AB-70 Emergency response: trauma kits. AB-72 Coastal resources: research: landslides and erosion: early warning system. AB-84 Property tax: welfare exemption: affordable housing. AB-87 Pupils: Section 504 plans: meetings and team meetings. AB-88 Criminal procedure: victims’ rights. AB-91 Community colleges: exemption from nonresident tuition fee: residence near the California-Mexico border. AB-92 Body armor: prohibition. AB-95 Pupil nutrition: pupil meals. AB-96 Public employment: local public transit agencies: autonomous transit vehicle technology. AB-97 Firearms: unserialized firearms. AB-100 Budget Acts of 2021 and 2022. AB-102 Budget Act of 2023. AB-103 Budget Acts of 2021 and 2022. AB-110 Early childcare and education. AB-111 Personal Income Tax Law: exclusion: student loan debt: discharge of fees: higher education emergency grants. AB-112 Distressed Hospital Loan Program. AB-113 Agricultural labor relations. AB-116 Early childcare and education. AB-118 Budget Act of 2023: health. AB-119 Medi-Cal: managed care organization provider tax. AB-120 Human services. AB-121 Developmental services. AB-126 Vehicular air pollution: Clean Transportation Program: vehicle registration and identification plate service fees: smog abatement fee: extension. AB-127 State government. AB-128 Cannabis: background checks and cannabis event organizer license type. AB-129 Housing. AB-130 Employment. AB-134 Public safety trailer bill. AB-223 Change of gender and sex identifier. AB-225 Real property: environmental hazards booklet.

