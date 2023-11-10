New California Laws

New California Laws 2024: Part 1

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 1 in New California Laws for 2024 includes laws currently chaptered in the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on collective bargaining, firearms, tiny homes, restorative justice, change of gender, fentanyl, community colleges, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

Holiday Guide
Holiday Guide
Holiday Guide
Holiday Guide
BILLBRIEF DESCRIPTION
AB-1Collective bargaining: Legislature.
AB-3Offshore wind energy: reports.
AB-5The Safe and Supportive Schools Act.
AB-10Pupils: body shaming model policy and resources.
AB-12Tenancy: security deposits.
AB-28Firearms and ammunition: excise tax.
AB-30Atmospheric rivers: research: reservoir operations.
AB-33Fentanyl Misuse and Overdose Prevention Task Force.
AB-34Elections: County of Orange Citizens Redistricting Commission.
AB-39Digital financial asset businesses: regulatory oversight.
AB-40Emergency medical services.
AB-42Tiny homes: temporary sleeping cabins: fire sprinkler requirements.
AB-43Greenhouse gas emissions: building materials: embodied carbon trading system.
AB-44California Law Enforcement Telecommunications System: tribal police.
AB-48Nursing Facility Resident Informed Consent Protection Act of 2023.
AB-50Public utilities: timely service: customer energization.
AB-56Victim’s compensation: emotional injuries.
AB-58Deferred entry of judgment pilot program.
AB-60Restorative justice program.
AB-63Canvass of the vote: reporting results.
AB-70Emergency response: trauma kits.
AB-72Coastal resources: research: landslides and erosion: early warning system.
AB-84Property tax: welfare exemption: affordable housing.
AB-87Pupils: Section 504 plans: meetings and team meetings.
AB-88Criminal procedure: victims’ rights.
AB-91Community colleges: exemption from nonresident tuition fee: residence near the California-Mexico border.
AB-92Body armor: prohibition.
AB-95Pupil nutrition: pupil meals.
AB-96Public employment: local public transit agencies: autonomous transit vehicle technology.
AB-97Firearms: unserialized firearms.
AB-100Budget Acts of 2021 and 2022.
AB-102Budget Act of 2023.
AB-103Budget Acts of 2021 and 2022.
AB-110Early childcare and education.
AB-111Personal Income Tax Law: exclusion: student loan debt: discharge of fees: higher education emergency grants.
AB-112Distressed Hospital Loan Program.
AB-113Agricultural labor relations.
AB-116Early childcare and education.
AB-118Budget Act of 2023: health.
AB-119Medi-Cal: managed care organization provider tax.
AB-120Human services.
AB-121Developmental services.
AB-126Vehicular air pollution: Clean Transportation Program: vehicle registration and identification plate service fees: smog abatement fee: extension.
AB-127State government.
AB-128Cannabis: background checks and cannabis event organizer license type.
AB-129Housing.
AB-130Employment.
AB-134Public safety trailer bill.
AB-223Change of gender and sex identifier.
AB-225Real property: environmental hazards booklet.

🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2024

New California Laws

To follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2024 series.

Roseville Today is locally owned & community supported.
(20+ years strong)
Welcome to the brighter side!

▶ Related▶ More from Author