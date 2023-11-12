New California Laws

New California Laws 2024: Part 2

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 2 in New California Laws for 2024 includes laws currently chaptered in the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on disabilities, vehicle registration, school governance, climate change in education, public contracts, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2024 (part 2)

BILLBrief Description
AB-226University of California: California Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act of 2001.
AB-230Menstrual products: Menstrual Equity for All Act of 2021.
AB-231Shareholders’ meetings: remote communication.
AB-232Temporary practice allowances.
AB-242Critical access hospitals: employment.
AB-243Child abduction survivors: address confidentiality program.
AB-245High school athletics: California High School Coaching Education and Training Program: emergency action plan.
AB-248Individuals with disabilities: The Dignity for All Act.
AB-250State highways: State Route 83: reduction.
AB-251California Transportation Commission: vehicle weight safety study.
AB-254Confidentiality of Medical Information Act: reproductive or sexual health application information.
AB-255Public postsecondary education: priority registration for first responders.
AB-256Vehicles: registration.
AB-258Economic development: small businesses: Small Business Information Act: internet web portal.
AB-261Mushrooms.
AB-264Community colleges: Lunar New Year holiday.
AB-267Fire protection: tents: nonflammable materials.
AB-268Board of State and Community Corrections.
AB-269Public health: COVID-19 testing and dispensing sites.
AB-271Homeless death review committees.
AB-275School governance: governing boards: pupil members: compensation.
AB-278High Schools: Dream Resource Center Grant Program.
AB-279San Gabriel Basin Water Quality Authority: annual pumping right assessment.
AB-281Planning and zoning: housing: postentitlement phase permits.
AB-282Psychologists: licensure.
AB-285Pupil instruction: science requirements: climate change.
AB-286Broadband infrastructure: mapping.
AB-288Revocable transfer on death deeds.
AB-289Mental health services: representation.
AB-292Primary elections: ballots.
AB-297Wildfires: local assistance grant program: prescribed grazing: advance payments.
AB-298Honoring Our Blind Veterans Act.
AB-301Gun violence restraining orders: body armor.
AB-302Department of Technology: high-risk automated decision systems: inventory.
AB-303Firearms: prohibited persons.
AB-307Structural fumigation enforcement program.
AB-314Sales and Use Tax: exemptions: trucks for use in interstate or out-of-state commerce.
AB-317Pharmacist service coverage.
AB-318Mobilehome Residency Law Protection Act.
AB-319Mobilehome Parks Act: inspectors: conflict of interest: enforcement actions: sunset.
AB-322Veteran and California National Guard Supplemental Orientation Act of 2023.
AB-323Density Bonus Law: purchase of density bonus units by nonprofit housing organizations: civil actions.
AB-334Public contracts: conflicts of interest.
AB-336Contractors: workers’ compensation insurance.
AB-338Fuel reduction work.
AB-339Qualified ABLE Program: age limit.
AB-341Gambling: local moratorium.
AB-342Architects and real estate appraisers: applicants and licensees: demographic information.
AB-345Habitat restoration: flood control: advance payments.
AB-346Income tax credits: low-income housing: California Debt Limit Allocation Committee rulemaking.

