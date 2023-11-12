New California Laws 2024: Part 2
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 2 in New California Laws for 2024 includes laws currently chaptered in the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on disabilities, vehicle registration, school governance, climate change in education, public contracts, and more.
For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
New California Laws 2024 (part 2)
|BILL
|Brief Description
|AB-226
|University of California: California Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act of 2001.
|AB-230
|Menstrual products: Menstrual Equity for All Act of 2021.
|AB-231
|Shareholders’ meetings: remote communication.
|AB-232
|Temporary practice allowances.
|AB-242
|Critical access hospitals: employment.
|AB-243
|Child abduction survivors: address confidentiality program.
|AB-245
|High school athletics: California High School Coaching Education and Training Program: emergency action plan.
|AB-248
|Individuals with disabilities: The Dignity for All Act.
|AB-250
|State highways: State Route 83: reduction.
|AB-251
|California Transportation Commission: vehicle weight safety study.
|AB-254
|Confidentiality of Medical Information Act: reproductive or sexual health application information.
|AB-255
|Public postsecondary education: priority registration for first responders.
|AB-256
|Vehicles: registration.
|AB-258
|Economic development: small businesses: Small Business Information Act: internet web portal.
|AB-261
|Mushrooms.
|AB-264
|Community colleges: Lunar New Year holiday.
|AB-267
|Fire protection: tents: nonflammable materials.
|AB-268
|Board of State and Community Corrections.
|AB-269
|Public health: COVID-19 testing and dispensing sites.
|AB-271
|Homeless death review committees.
|AB-275
|School governance: governing boards: pupil members: compensation.
|AB-278
|High Schools: Dream Resource Center Grant Program.
|AB-279
|San Gabriel Basin Water Quality Authority: annual pumping right assessment.
|AB-281
|Planning and zoning: housing: postentitlement phase permits.
|AB-282
|Psychologists: licensure.
|AB-285
|Pupil instruction: science requirements: climate change.
|AB-286
|Broadband infrastructure: mapping.
|AB-288
|Revocable transfer on death deeds.
|AB-289
|Mental health services: representation.
|AB-292
|Primary elections: ballots.
|AB-297
|Wildfires: local assistance grant program: prescribed grazing: advance payments.
|AB-298
|Honoring Our Blind Veterans Act.
|AB-301
|Gun violence restraining orders: body armor.
|AB-302
|Department of Technology: high-risk automated decision systems: inventory.
|AB-303
|Firearms: prohibited persons.
|AB-307
|Structural fumigation enforcement program.
|AB-314
|Sales and Use Tax: exemptions: trucks for use in interstate or out-of-state commerce.
|AB-317
|Pharmacist service coverage.
|AB-318
|Mobilehome Residency Law Protection Act.
|AB-319
|Mobilehome Parks Act: inspectors: conflict of interest: enforcement actions: sunset.
|AB-322
|Veteran and California National Guard Supplemental Orientation Act of 2023.
|AB-323
|Density Bonus Law: purchase of density bonus units by nonprofit housing organizations: civil actions.
|AB-334
|Public contracts: conflicts of interest.
|AB-336
|Contractors: workers’ compensation insurance.
|AB-338
|Fuel reduction work.
|AB-339
|Qualified ABLE Program: age limit.
|AB-341
|Gambling: local moratorium.
|AB-342
|Architects and real estate appraisers: applicants and licensees: demographic information.
|AB-345
|Habitat restoration: flood control: advance payments.
|AB-346
|Income tax credits: low-income housing: California Debt Limit Allocation Committee rulemaking.
🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2024
To follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2024 series.
Roseville Today is locally owned & community supported.
(20+ years strong)
Welcome to the brighter side!
(20+ years strong)
Welcome to the brighter side!