New California Laws 2024: Part 2

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 2 in New California Laws for 2024 includes laws currently chaptered in the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on disabilities, vehicle registration, school governance, climate change in education, public contracts, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2024 (part 2)

BILL Brief Description AB-226 University of California: California Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act of 2001. AB-230 Menstrual products: Menstrual Equity for All Act of 2021. AB-231 Shareholders’ meetings: remote communication. AB-232 Temporary practice allowances. AB-242 Critical access hospitals: employment. AB-243 Child abduction survivors: address confidentiality program. AB-245 High school athletics: California High School Coaching Education and Training Program: emergency action plan. AB-248 Individuals with disabilities: The Dignity for All Act. AB-250 State highways: State Route 83: reduction. AB-251 California Transportation Commission: vehicle weight safety study. AB-254 Confidentiality of Medical Information Act: reproductive or sexual health application information. AB-255 Public postsecondary education: priority registration for first responders. AB-256 Vehicles: registration. AB-258 Economic development: small businesses: Small Business Information Act: internet web portal. AB-261 Mushrooms. AB-264 Community colleges: Lunar New Year holiday. AB-267 Fire protection: tents: nonflammable materials. AB-268 Board of State and Community Corrections. AB-269 Public health: COVID-19 testing and dispensing sites. AB-271 Homeless death review committees. AB-275 School governance: governing boards: pupil members: compensation. AB-278 High Schools: Dream Resource Center Grant Program. AB-279 San Gabriel Basin Water Quality Authority: annual pumping right assessment. AB-281 Planning and zoning: housing: postentitlement phase permits. AB-282 Psychologists: licensure. AB-285 Pupil instruction: science requirements: climate change. AB-286 Broadband infrastructure: mapping. AB-288 Revocable transfer on death deeds. AB-289 Mental health services: representation. AB-292 Primary elections: ballots. AB-297 Wildfires: local assistance grant program: prescribed grazing: advance payments. AB-298 Honoring Our Blind Veterans Act. AB-301 Gun violence restraining orders: body armor. AB-302 Department of Technology: high-risk automated decision systems: inventory. AB-303 Firearms: prohibited persons. AB-307 Structural fumigation enforcement program. AB-314 Sales and Use Tax: exemptions: trucks for use in interstate or out-of-state commerce. AB-317 Pharmacist service coverage. AB-318 Mobilehome Residency Law Protection Act. AB-319 Mobilehome Parks Act: inspectors: conflict of interest: enforcement actions: sunset. AB-322 Veteran and California National Guard Supplemental Orientation Act of 2023. AB-323 Density Bonus Law: purchase of density bonus units by nonprofit housing organizations: civil actions. AB-334 Public contracts: conflicts of interest. AB-336 Contractors: workers’ compensation insurance. AB-338 Fuel reduction work. AB-339 Qualified ABLE Program: age limit. AB-341 Gambling: local moratorium. AB-342 Architects and real estate appraisers: applicants and licensees: demographic information. AB-345 Habitat restoration: flood control: advance payments. AB-346 Income tax credits: low-income housing: California Debt Limit Allocation Committee rulemaking.

