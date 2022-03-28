All-new 2022 Genesis GV70, an instant competitor

Roseville, Calif.- Genesis is the Hyundai luxury division that produced its first vehicle four years ago and currently has three impressive sedans and a pair of SUVs.

The latest SUV was added this year – the 2022 Genesis GV70. The GV70’s big brother (GV80) was released a year ago.

The two Genesis crossover SUVs have similarities, but the major difference is the GV70 is smaller and more affordable, while the GV80 offers a third row and seats up to seven people.

The GV70 is a superbly well-rounded package that immediately propels the SUV into the status of the class heavyweights – Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X3, Acura RDX, Lexus NX, and Volvo XC60.

Economic “Bang for the Buck”

Although the Genesis name doesn’t have the reputation of the class leaders, the GV70 becomes and instant competitor due to its economic “bang for the buck” at approximately $41,600.

There’s lots to admire regarding this new SUV. It has good performance, a dazzling interior makeup, and combines a nice blend of comfort and sportiness.

Even though the GV70 is classified as a compact SUV, it could easily be mistaken (as it was here) for a midsize. It has a very roomy interior and the cargo area is huge at 28.9 cubic feet.

The stylish SUV has sweeping body lines, a raked roofline, a rear end that is kind of wagon-like, a shield-shaped grille, and quad headlamps at either end. It’s unique because it doesn’t resemble any other SUV on the road.

The GV70 has standard all-wheel drive and comes with two engine choices. The base engine is a turbocharged 2.5-liter, four-cylinder that generates 300 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque. It has standard all-wheel drive and travels 0-60 mph in 6.4 seconds.

The optional engine is a powerful twin turbo 3.5-liter, V6 that produces 375 horsepower and 391 pound-feet of torque. The V6 is nearly 2 seconds faster at 4.5 seconds going 0-60 mph. It can tow up to 3,500 pounds.

The GV70 comes with an unusual two-spoke steering wheel. The SUV accords itself well in both handling and comfort. It has good lean around turns and can take on challenging winding roads, while also having no problem squeezing into tight parking places.

At a Glance – 2022 Genesis GV70

Performance: turbocharged 2.5-liter, four-cylinder, 300 horsepower; twin turbo 3.5-liter, V6, 375 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 22-28 mpg; 18-25 mpg

Price estimate: $41,600 to $53,200

Warranty: 5 years/6,0000 miles; Drivetrain: 10 years/100,000 miles; Roadside assistance: 5 years/60,000; Corrosion: 7 years/unlimited

Safety & Interior

Standard driver safety features include forward collision warning. pedestrian detection, safe exit assist, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, rear parking sensors, and driver drowsiness monitoring

The interior is beautifully crafted and features lots of appealing red leather, seemingly everywhere – door panels, center console, around the dashboard, and even red accent stitching.

The GV70 has quality materials and lots of techy features like a fingerprint reader that can restore a driver’s seat, and climate and audio choices with a mere dashboard touch.

Standard features are numerous, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, HD radio, nine-speaker audio system, heated front seats, and 12-way power driver’s seat.

The 14.5-inch touchscreen rests atop the dash and can be confusing to master at times. It is controlled by a knob that is much easier to use than the dial mounted on the console. The infotainment dial is situated just in front of the gear selector and sometimes has one reaching for the wrong one.

There’s plenty of leg and head room for front seat occupants. The rear seats are not as roomy, but still more spacious than most compact SUVs. With the seats folded down the cargo space expands to a sizable 56.9 cubic feet.

The 2022 Genesis GV70’s starting price can’t be matched by its competitors. But price is not the only appealing aspect of this luxury SUV. It has a well-designed cabin, a high-performing engine and provides a comfortable ride.