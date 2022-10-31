Luxury, high-quality sedan in search of recognition

Roseville, Calif.- The name Genesis doesn’t come to mind when the discussion turns to luxury vehicles.

It’s a tough road to travel down when the competition includes venerable auto manufactures like Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, BMW, Cadillac, Jaguar, Volvo, Acura, Land Rover, Lincoln, and even a newcomer like Tesla.

Established in 2009 by parent company Hyundai, Genesis has experienced tepid sales despite a half-dozen high-quality vehicles. One of them is the G90, a sedan that opened with sales of 4,398 in 2017, but sold half that amount in 2021. More unwelcome news is this year’s sales are bleak.

Borrowing an old sports cliché, there’s always next year. Well, next year is already here for the 2023 Genesis G90. And it arrived with a full redesign, giving the G90 even more appeal and eliciting this comment from Genesis COO Claudia Marquez – “We’re not afraid to be bold.”

In this case, bold means a new exterior look that accentuates the vehicle’s length, thanks to a slimmed-down double headlight strips and sleek hood. There’s also two new engines and some cool interior features in the spacious modernized cabin.

Despite its meager sales, the G90 has historically received praise as a fine full-size luxury sedan that can undercut the competition when it comes to price. The 2023 Genesis G90 starts at approximately $89,500 and with lots of extras only reaches $99,800.

Interior

Where the G90 shows its most defining luxury qualities is the interior. It has a plush cabin that offers an array of cool features like Nappa leather upholstery, a 22-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, a 16-way power-adjustable passenger seat, steering wheel memory settings, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, power rear-window sunshades, a suede headliner, and a leather-wrapped, heated power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel.

There’s plenty of reasons to sit in the comfy back seat. Rear passengers have rarely had it so good. They have a separate touchscreen interface that controls both comfort and entertainment functions. Leg and head room are generous for three passengers and seats are available with heating, ventilation and massage. The rear seats also recline almost fully and have a leg rest cushion.

AT A GLANCE – 2023 GENESIS G90

Performance: twin turbocharged 3.5-liter, V6, 375 horsepower; twin turbocharged 3.5-liter, V6, 409 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 18-26 mpg; 17-24 mpg

Price estimate: $89,500 to $99,800

Warranty: 5 years/50,000 miles; drivetrain: 10 years/100,000 miles; roadside assistance: 5 years/unlimited; corrosion: 7 years/unlimited

Performance

For 2023, Genesis ditched its 5.0-liter, V-8 engine and in its place is a standard turbocharged 3.5-liter, V6 that produces 375 horsepower and 391 pound-feet of torque. An optional engine adds a 48-volt mild hybrid system to a twin turbocharged 3.5-liter, V6 that produces 409 horsepower and 405 pound-feet of torque.

Both engines have plenty of sheer power. The standard engine goes 0-60 mpg in 5.3 seconds and the optional one is just a little faster, going 0-60 mph in 5.1 seconds.

Regardless if it’s cruising around town or accelerating on the freeway, the G90 delivers a plush ride with lots of comfort. It handles well on all surfaces and also has a quiet interior.

The 2023 Genesis G90 arrived with improvement from previous models, creating an even better luxury sedan that ever before. Yet the road to recognition among its peers will likely remain a difficult one to travel.