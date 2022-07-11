Mercedes performance & luxury starting around $100,000

Roseville, Calif.- When searching for a luxury vehicle to purchase, Mercedes-Benz has historically been a great option. It has name recognition and backs it up with high-class automobiles.

One we hadn’t heard of was the 2022 Mercedes-Benz-AMG GT53. Mercedes unveiled what it calls a four-door coup (aren’t coups always two-door?) in 2018. However, this year’s version of the GT brand arrived a year ago with a lot more choices, including upholstery combinations, tire size and exterior colors.

Mercedes “Luxury Division”

Note that the GT53 starts at approximately $100,000 and the entry-level GT43 has a starting sticker price of around $92,500.

Considering this is a Mercedes-AMG vehicle, the price tag should not be startling. Originally an independent firm focused on performance enhancements for Mercedes cars, AMG is now officially the company’s performance division. So, in our way of thinking, AMG is a luxury division within a luxury company.

Mercedes-AMG makes three versions of the GT – GT43, GT53 and the GT63. It’s not a stretch to say the GT brand is kind of competing against itself. As one might expect from Mercedes-AMG, all three GT models offer strong performance, deluxe features and also come with high sticker prices.

Performance

Performance is always a good place to start when discussing a Mercedes vehicle. The expectations are always present. And in the case of the GT-53, one is getting a performance-laden, four-door that can offer some major excitement when the accelerator is depressed.

If performance is considered vitally important, the upgraded GT53 is a terrific choice. The engine is a turbocharged, mild-hybrid, 3.0-liter, inline-six that generates 429 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque. It travels 0-60 mph in a robust 4.1 seconds. It should come as no surprise that fuel economy is an unappealing 19-25 mpg.

All three GT models come standard with all-wheel drive, 19-inch wheels, and a 9-speed automatic transmission that is known for its sharp shifting.

The GT43 is a turbo, mild-hybrid 3.0-liter, inline-six that can’t match the GT53 for pure speed. Yet it’s still plenty fast. The GT43 produces 362 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, mirroring the performance of the Mercedes E 450 sedan. The GT43 has good straight-line speed, going 0-60 mph in 4.8 seconds.

For extreme performance, we suggest the GT63, a twin-turbo, 4.0-liter, V8 that delivers a whopping 720 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. Its crazy fast, going 0-60 mph in 2.9 seconds.

AT A GLANCE – 2022 MERCEDES-AMG GT53

Performance: turbocharged 3.0-liter, inline-six, 429 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 19-25 mpg

Price estimate: starts at $100,000

Warranty: 4 years/50,000 miles; drivetrain: four years/50,000 miles; roadside assistance: four years/50,000; corrosion: 4 years/50,000

Sport Suspension Modes

The GT53 has three sport suspension modes to increase the enjoyment and make even an ordinary drive fun. The comfort mode is just what one expects, providing the smoothest ride. The sport mode creates a stiffer suspension and “loads up the steering.” For the ultimate performance ride, the sport plus mode offers the most head-snapping results

Interior

For teckie lovers, the GT53 cabin will be a joy to master. It employs the Mercedes-Benz MBUX infotainment system (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) that is loaded with cool features. The interior has a standard wireless charging pad, a Burmester surround-sound audio system, and the typical features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.

There’s a massive 12.3-inch touchscreen display with super-clear graphics that dominates the front panel. Up front there are three USB ports and two more in the back. The interior has upscale wood, leather and brushed metal covering practically every surface.

A couple of things we didn’t like were the low seating that makes it a little difficult getting in and out of the vehicle. The cargo area is a modest 12.7 cubic feet of space and the drop off makes it more difficult than it should of getting larger items out of the trunk.

Other than a hefty price tag, there’s a lot to enjoy from the purchase of the 2022 Mercedes-AMG GT53. Performance is a huge draw and so are the many technological features that give it the luxury appeal one expects.

