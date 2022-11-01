Roseville, Calif.- Nothing says the holiday season has arrived quite like a craft fair!
On November 5th, The Needle Arts Club at Sun City presents the Holiday Craft Faire that will include Needle Arts, Creative Arts, Bake Sale and Book Sale.
Head over to Timber Creek Lodge in Roseville next Saturday to jump start your holiday fun! The Holiday Craft Faire begins promptly at 9:00 AM and will run up until 2:00 PM. Located at
Map & Directions
related
Roseville Today is locally owned & community supported.
We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
(Now in our 20th Year)
We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
(Now in our 20th Year)