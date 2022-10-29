Festive and Spooky fun heading into Halloween Weekend

Roseville, Calif. – Clouds have darkened the skies above Roseville as the waxing crescent moon takes flight this Halloween weekend. A chill is in the air as jack-o’-lanterns pierce the black of night. Happy Halloween Weekend!

A quick look around town at gargantuan decorations of witches, black cats, skeletons along with a spooky assortment of goblins & ghouls makes it easy to see that Halloween is one of the most beloved and colorful holidays in this part of Placer County. Here’s a few Halloween happenings worth considering.

Halloween Events in Roseville & beyond!

Monday

Happy Halloween!

Stroll your neighborhood, give aways lots of candy then light the fire pit, grab a cold one and watch the parade of costume kids of all ages go by! Whatever your style, be safe and have fun!

Halloween Music Playlist