High school students to participate in the Teen Social Share Challenge

Roseville, Calif. – In recognition of the inaugural National Fentanyl Awareness Day, Placer County Health and Human Services has announced the launch of 1 Pill Can Kill Placer’s “Teen Social Share Challenge” – a three-week challenge for high school students in Placer County. The program’s goal is to address the increasing local fentanyl poisoning crisis through peer-to-peer social media sharing.

The social share challenge is a chance for students to have an impact on their peers, and spread awareness about lethal fentanyl lurking in fake prescription pills often bought through social media.

Knowledge is Power

Beginning Monday, May 16, 2022, students can visit www.1PillCanKillPlacer.com/challenge each week to answer three quick questions aimed to educate them about fentanyl poisoning. They will then have access to a social media graphic or video with post copy to download and share on their own social media channels using the hashtag #1PillCanKillPlacer.

Chance to Win

By completing a quiz, students will be entered for the chance to win a $100 Visa gift card. They will then have the opportunity to post on their social media pages for chances to win a $500 Visa gift. Each week’s new quiz and social content will count as additional entries. If students participate in all three weeks and keep the social posts up for the duration of the challenge, they will be given two bonus entries for a $500 Visa gift card. The last day to participate will be Sunday, June 5, at 11:59 p.m. Winners will be contacted and posted on the campaign website by Friday, June 10. For complete contest rules and restrictions, visit www.1PillCanKillPlacer.com/challenge.

Fentanyl

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is cheap to produce, difficult to detect and extremely powerful. Most illicit fentanyl is being smuggled into the United States from China and Mexico. Black market dealers are manufacturing fake pills made of fentanyl – or “fentapills” – made to look like Percocet, Oxycodone or Xanax, and selling these pills to unsuspecting customers through social media and money transfer apps. It takes only 2 milligrams of fentanyl to be considered a lethal dose.

Partners of the broader 1 Pill Can Kill Placer campaign include: Placer County District Attorney’s Office, Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Placer County Health and Human Services, Placer County Office of Education, Placer County Probation, Placer Community Foundation, Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, Granite Wellness Centers, Raising Placer, Placer-Nevada Rx Drug Safety Coalition, Tahoe Truckee Future Without Drug Dependence, and the Gateway Mountain Center.

Visa gift cards for the effort are provided by Placer Community Foundation, a philanthropic nonprofit serving the region.

About Placer County Health & Human Services

Placer County Health and Human Services is a nationally recognized, award-winning organization committed to building a healthier community. More than 750 employees work across HHS in six divisions: the Adult System of Care; Children’s System of Care; Human Services; Public Health; Environmental Health and Animal Services; and Administrative Services. Placer County was one of the first California communities to create an integrated health and human services agency, aiming to provide more unified and holistic services to customers. Learn more about Placer HHS.