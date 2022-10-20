Criminal complaint to include murder for Fair Oaks fentanyl dealer

Roseville, Calif. – The Placer County District Attorney’s Office amended the criminal complaint against 24-year-old Aaron Dare to add the charge of murder, as it relates to a local Auburn area fentanyl death.

Specifically, it is alleged that on Aug. 31, 2022, the defendant sold illicit fentanyl to the victim which resulted in their death.

Collaborative investigation

This arrest was made after an investigation by the Placer County Special Investigations Unit, a collaborative effort by Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Justice, Roseville Police Department, Auburn Police Department, Placer County DA Investigations and Placer County Probation.

$1 million bail

The defendant appeared in Placer County Superior Court this morning joined by private counsel. Dare entered a not guilty plea and was scheduled for an early settlement conference on Nov. 30. The defendant is currently held at the Placer County jail on a $1 million bail.