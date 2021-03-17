Placer County Man gets 5 Year Prison Sentence

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – U.S. District Judge John A. Mendez sentenced Steven Lawrence Robinson, 34, of Granite Bay, to five years in prison for conspiring to possess and distribute fentanyl, Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

According to court documents, Robinson conspired with Nathaniel Opondo Hubbert, 39, of Grass Valley, and others, to possess and distribute fentanyl in Placer County. Robinson and Hubbert were connected to at least one overdose of a victim who had to be given medical treatment after using drugs purchased from Hubbert.

Hubbert is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl. Charges against Hubbert are pending. The charges are only allegations; he is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

This case is the product of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Placer County District Attorney’s Office, the Placer County Sheriff’s Department, and the Lincoln Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Adrian T. Kinsella is prosecuting the case.