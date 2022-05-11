With gas at an all-time high, the earth isn’t the only thing they’re saving

Roseville, Calif.- You may pass a dozen work vans during your daily commute, but be on the lookout for something special-Connected Technology drives the first eTransit electric van in the Sacramento and Roseville region. Like many service companies, they need a fleet of vans to transport equipment to their customers. Leading the efforts to power their business with clean energy and reduce their carbon footprint, this is the first in their fleet with more scheduled for delivery.

The rising cost of fuel is greatly increasing expenses for businesses whose service-oriented jobs require daily driving. Connected Technology not only felt this same challenge but is motivated to support clean energy.

Significant Savings

“EVs [electric vehicles] provide so many benefits, I was anxious to get them into our service fleet,” said Bill Horbaly, Principal of Connected Technology. “We will save about $6,800 per year in fuel prices, plus it helps us lead the ‘electric revolution’ as we already install EV chargers, solar, and battery backup solutions.” You can read more about their services at www.Connected-Technology.com.

Similar in price and look to its gasoline-powered counterpart, the eTransit, built by Ford will save the company drastically. Ford estimates that the eTransit will have a 40% reduction in maintenance costs, not to mention the savings on fuel.

eTransit offers a variety of benefits to the business. This van:

has the ability to charge tools with Pro-Power Onboard which eliminates the need for a generator when power isn’t available

has a range of about 130 miles on one charge

can charge at an employee’s home

“Our technicians love the van and all wish they could drive it. But, the real joy for me is knowing that it’s good for our world, our neighbors, and our company, ” Horbaly said.Connected Technology helps customers easily make the transition to efficient, reliable, and economical energy management. They focus primarily on the installation of Electric Vehicle Chargers, Whole House Battery Systems (like the Tesla Powerwall), and solar. But, they also provide all types of residential electrical services. Connected Technology strives to treat people like they want to be treated.

The technicians and office staff are competent, insightful, and creative in the use of their skills. Book your appointment at 916-824-1800 and experience their “Celebrated Customer Service” for yourself.

