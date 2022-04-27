Nugget Markets anchors popular shopping center

Roseville, Calif.- The increasingly popular Campus Oaks Shopping Center continues its build out to fill the shopping void in west Roseville with a new Ace Hardware store. Ever since HP sold off acres of vacant land for millions behind their Foothills Blvd campus, there’s been a flurry of construction. Densely packed apartment complexes and single family homes have sprouted up with highly anticipated commercial development looking to fill out the space at the new Campus Oaks.

Nugget Markets, often ranked as one of the best companies to work for, opened to great fanfare in March 2021 and Ace Hardware’s new 14,000 square foot facility will help round out the center.

Explosive growth

Commercial development hasn’t kept pace with west Roseville’s explosive residential growth. Campus Oaks is located at corner of Blue Oaks and Woodcreek Oak boulevards. Local residents will no longer be required to make the longer trek across crowded surface streets that border Highway 65 to patronize some of their favorite merchants.

Sunrise over HP

Anchored by the high-end Nugget Markets, the shopping center will also include these following popular food stops and services. Additional merchants are expected to fill the space.

West Roseville Campus Oaks… so far

West Roseville continues to expand at a rapid pace and Campus Oaks is part of the beginning wave of new commercial developments in the works. A brand new Raley’s One shopping center is being readied for spring opening on the corner of Blue Oaks and Fiddyment. Stay tuned Roseville.

Quieter times

Earlier development of Campus Oaks apartments

Construction moves ahead

Property prior to development