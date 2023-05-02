RJUHSD Superintendent message for May 2023

Roseville, Calif.- As the end of the school year approaches, it’s a time to reflect on the success and accomplishments of our students. At the heart of what we do as educators is our commitment to our students’ success and their future. As a district, we take great pride in the achievements of our students and their journeys beyond our halls of learning.

I want to take this opportunity to shine a spotlight on a couple of our students who are heading off into unique, diverse areas. These students exemplify the spirit of our district and their successes are a testament to the value of education and the dedication of our teachers and staff.

Spotlight: Jacqueline Casanova

Jacqueline Casanova is a heroic student success story from Roseville Adult School who was nominated for a “Every Student Succeeding” award. Despite facing numerous obstacles, including entering foster care at a young age, becoming a teen mother, and being diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder, she has achieved incredible success. Jacqueline earned her high school diploma, is now working towards a BA in Psychology, and has aspirations of working with at-risk youth and their families. She has become a role model for her loved ones, demonstrating perseverance by setting and reaching goals through education.

Spotlight: Noah Heitman

Noah Heitman, Woodcreek High School, has taken a demanding course load and participated in various extracurricular activities, including being a student-athlete, a lifeguard, and a swim instructor. With his understanding and respect for diverse cultural backgrounds, Noah aspires to a career in international diplomacy. He will continue his education at the University of Southern California on a $200,000 Navy Reserve Officer Training Corps scholarship, and plans to serve as an officer in the United States Navy after graduation.

These are just two examples of the many outstanding students in our district. As we wrap up this school year, let us celebrate the achievements of all our students and acknowledge the hard work and dedication of our teachers and staff who have helped them along the way.

Thank you to our students, parents, and community for your support throughout this school year. We look forward to continuing our work together and to celebrating the future success of our students. Congratulations to the Class of 2023 and all our graduates, we are proud of you and wish you the very best in your future endeavors!

John Becker, RJUHSD Superintendent