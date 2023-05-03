Collecting financial donations for annual crowdfunding campaign

Roseville, Calif. -Placer Food Bank (PFB) staff will be at Roseville Toyota May 4, 2023, from 8 am -12 pm, collecting financial donations for the region’s Big Day of Giving, a 24-hour crowdfunding campaign benefiting 700+ nonprofits in the Sacramento area.

Visitors can drive through the Roseville Automall’s Roseville Toyota parking lot, scan a QR code on a mobile device, make a donation of $15 or more, and be on their way.

How to Donate

What: Placer Food Bank collecting Big Day of Giving donations

When: May 4, 2023 from 8 am -12 pm

Where: 700 Automall Drive, Roseville, CA 95661

Why: PFB and Roseville Toyota, both organizations with a philanthropic history in the Roseville area teaming up to maximize the opportunities to raise funds for nonprofits that strengthen the region.

Matching link to give: https://donate.placerfoodbank.org/for/bdog

Big Day of Giving

Big Day of Giving (BDOG) is a 24-hour giving challenge that brings our community together to support the nonprofits that serve the Sacramento region. The nonprofits that participate raise much-needed, unrestricted funds during BDOG and their staff and volunteers benefit from year-round opportunities to connect with their peers and strengthen essential fundraising, storytelling, and board development skills. In 2022, BDOG raised a record $13.4 million for participating nonprofits, and $78 million has been raised since the Foundation’s first giving day in 2013.

Roseville Toyota

For 40+ years, Roseville Toyota is known for its commitment to its staff, customers and community. Roseville Toyota is owned by Lithia Motors, Inc. is one of the largest providers of personal transportation solutions in the United States and is among the fastest growing companies in the Fortune 500 (#158-2022).

Placer Food Bank

Placer Food Bank, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, is the leading hunger-relief charity in El Dorado, Nevada and Placer counties. They serve as the primary food collection and distribution center for hunger-relief efforts in the area — distributing fresh and non-perishable food to more than 90,000 individuals through its network of 70 local hunger-relief and charitable organizations.

Placer Food Bank is a member of the California Association of Food Banks, and is the only local hunger-relief organization, and one of only 200 food banks nationwide, to be a certified member of Feeding America, the nation’s leading domestic hunger-relief organization. Placer Food Bank’s mission is to sustain communities by nourishing families experiencing food insecurity, educating the community about hunger, while advocating for hunger relief.

related