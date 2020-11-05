Commemorated for helping shape character of Rocklin

Rocklin, CA- Terry Richardson became the fifth honoree to have his name etched on Rocklin’s Wall of Recognition on Oct. 30, permanently commemorating him for his significant contributions that have shaped the character of Rocklin.

Richardson’s wife and family, as well as many current and former city councilmembers and staff, were present at the outdoor, socially distanced ceremony.

31 years of service

Richardson served Rocklin for 31 years, starting as the City’s only planning employee and rising to hold roles including planning director, director of community development, and assistant city manager. Richardson was instrumental in drafting the city’s general plan and guided Rocklin from a mostly undeveloped small town to the premier, family-oriented community it is today.

He had a vision for the future for Rocklin and was committed to smart development.

“Terry had a very strong hand in the way that Rocklin developed and he did it with professionalism, compassion, and ethics,” said former City Manager Carlos Urrutia. “He did it right, and Rocklin is what it is today because of Terry’s contributions.”

Urrutia and former City Councilmember and Mayor Peter Hill submitted Richardson’s nomination, which was supported by numerous former mayors, former planning commissioners, and residents.

“Terry treats everyone exactly the same, with high professionalism, honestly, integrity; it was an absolute pleasure to work with him,” said former mayor Ross Ainsworth. “Because he always told the truth, things were going to happen the way he said they were going to happen, and always in a positive direction for everybody involved.”

Before Richardson’s name was unveiled and the ceremony ended, his wife Angela was last to speak.