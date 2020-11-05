Celebrate season of gratitude in epic location

Yosemite National Park, CA – Guests are invited to the signature Ahwahnee dining room on Thursday, November 26th in celebration of the Thanksgiving holiday. Enjoy the epic beauty of Yosemite National Park while enjoying a legendary, five course dinner.

Holiday menu items

Spiced Pumpkin Hummus & Cheese Board served with Local Cheeses with Dried Fruits, Fig Jam, Seasonal Fruits, Assorted Crackers & Bread

Spiced Parsnip-Apple Soup with Paprika Oil & Crispy Pancetta

Honey Roasted Pears served with Frog Hollow Pears, Candied Walnuts, Baby Greens, Point Reyes Blue Cheese & Red Wine Vinaigrette

Cider Brined Diestel Turkey Giblet served with Gravy & Savory Cranberry Compote

Kurobuta Pit Ham with Calvados-Bacon Glace

Dijon-Herbed Filet of Wild Salmon Lemon Butter Sauce

Vegan Wild Mushroom Strudel served with Thyme Gravy

Maple Roasted Winter Squash with Toasted Pumpkin Seeds & Smoked Paprika

Buttered Grimmway Carrots with Haricot Vert

Gilman Farms Sausage, Apple & Fennel Stuffing

Honey-Chipotle Whipped Yams

Chocolate Pecan Bar, Spiced Pear Panna Cotta, Pumpkin Pie, Apple Cobbler Bites Dark Chocolate Mousse

WHEN:

Thursday, November 26, 2020

12:00pm-9:00pm

WHERE:

Yosemite National Park

9035 Village Drive

Yosemite National Park, CA 95389

COST: Adults $103.00 per person; Children (6-12 years old) $52.00 per person

BOOKING: For more information about the Thanksgiving dinner, please visit the website at www.travelyosemite.com