Celebrate season of gratitude in epic location
Yosemite National Park, CA – Guests are invited to the signature Ahwahnee dining room on Thursday, November 26th in celebration of the Thanksgiving holiday. Enjoy the epic beauty of Yosemite National Park while enjoying a legendary, five course dinner.
Holiday menu items
- Spiced Pumpkin Hummus & Cheese Board served with Local Cheeses with Dried Fruits, Fig Jam, Seasonal Fruits, Assorted Crackers & Bread
- Spiced Parsnip-Apple Soup with Paprika Oil & Crispy Pancetta
- Honey Roasted Pears served with Frog Hollow Pears, Candied Walnuts, Baby Greens, Point Reyes Blue Cheese & Red Wine Vinaigrette
- Cider Brined Diestel Turkey Giblet served with Gravy & Savory Cranberry Compote
- Kurobuta Pit Ham with Calvados-Bacon Glace
- Dijon-Herbed Filet of Wild Salmon Lemon Butter Sauce
- Vegan Wild Mushroom Strudel served with Thyme Gravy
- Maple Roasted Winter Squash with Toasted Pumpkin Seeds & Smoked Paprika
- Buttered Grimmway Carrots with Haricot Vert
- Gilman Farms Sausage, Apple & Fennel Stuffing
- Honey-Chipotle Whipped Yams
- Chocolate Pecan Bar, Spiced Pear Panna Cotta, Pumpkin Pie, Apple Cobbler Bites Dark Chocolate Mousse
WHEN:
Thursday, November 26, 2020
12:00pm-9:00pm
WHERE:
Yosemite National Park
9035 Village Drive
Yosemite National Park, CA 95389
COST: Adults $103.00 per person; Children (6-12 years old) $52.00 per person
BOOKING: For more information about the Thanksgiving dinner, please visit the website at www.travelyosemite.com