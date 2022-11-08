Placer County District Attorney’s Office completes report involving March 2022 fatal collision in Rocklin

Roseville, Calif. – The Placer County District Attorney’s Office has completed its review of the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision involving former Placer County CEO Todd Leopold.

The materials reviewed included all reports, audio files, and bodycam videos associated with the Rocklin Police Department’s investigation.

This review has been thorough, and this office has received investigative reports as late as August 2022. This office had multiple experienced prosecutors independently evaluate the evidence in order to arrive at the best and most informed decision possible. The goal of this review was to impartially weigh the evidence obtained in this investigation to determine whether the facts supported the filing of criminal charges.

No Criminal Charges

After reviewing the facts, the District Attorney’s Office finds that no criminal charges are appropriate because there is insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime occurred. Given the facts revealed by the investigation to date, there is no evidence of any criminal or wrongful intent on the part of the driver at the time of the collision. Factors that resulted in this finding, as well as the full scope of the review process can be found in detailed in the full report below.

Although this review has been time-consuming, the process employed by this office has sought to ensure the public that all evidence and interests involved have been considered in the final decision. The Placer County District Attorney’s Office has contacted the parties involved before releasing reports to the public. Given the considerable privacy interests of the parties and family, additional comments about the facts will be limited.

The office is grateful to the community for their patience during this extensive and important review. The full report can be found below.

This decision is subject to reexamination should material evidence change or be revealed through any additional investigation.

related