Distribution of $1 million to be disbursed over 3-year period
Roseville, Calif.- The City of Roseville received $17 million in one-time funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021 to assist with City and community needs. The Roseville City Council allocated $1 million of these funds to the Roseville Grants Advisory Commission for distribution to the Roseville community over three years.
The first year of grant awards from the ARPA funding totaling $350,000 was approved by the City Council at its November 3, 2022 meeting. The Grants Advisory Commission reviewed the grant applications and made funding recommendations to the City Council using the current commission guidelines which follow the City Council budget priorities.
The following are the organizations and their projects or programs funded in the first round of grants from the ARPA funds.
|Organization
|Project/Program
|Approved funding
|Take Not Troupe, Inc
|Capital Improvements for TNT Growth
|$25,000
|Compassion Planet
|TAY Mentoring Program
|$50,000
|Child Advocates of Placer Co.
|CASA for Roseville Foster Youth
|$24,000
|Placer Co. Law Enforcement Chaplaincy
|Critical Incident Chaplain Services
|$30,000
|Blue Line Arts
|Arts Education Support
|$20,000
|Volunteers of America-NCNN
|HomeStart Playground Project
|$56,000
|Seniors First
|Senior Nutrition Program
|$23,333
|The Petal Connection
|Operational and Mission Support
|$20,000
|Placer Food Bank
|Post-pandemic Hunger Relief
|$20,000
|Sierra College Foundation
|Student Support – Workforce Development
|$33,333
|Keaton’s Child Cancer Alliance
|Paths to Wellness Beyond Pediatric Cancer
|$11,667
|Health Education Council
|Peers Helping Peers Roseville
|$23,334
|AMI Housing, Inc.
|Roseville Housing & Supportive Services
|$13,333
In order to distribute this cycle’s ARPA funding prior to the end of the calendar year, an off-cycle grant application and review process was developed. Non-profit programs awarded funds in the regular FY 22/23 grant funding cycle were not awarded duplicate funds. Priority was given to applications that requested $20,000 or more for one-time programs or projects, and operational support for new programs or expansion of current programs.
The remaining $650,000 in grant funding will be distributed over the next two fiscal years.
- FY 23/24 – $350,000 – to be added to 23/24 Grants Advisory Commission regular funding cycle
- FY 24/25 – $300,000 – to be added to 24/25 Grants Advisory Commission regular funding cycle
WHAT IS THE AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN?
The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 is a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package proposed by President Joe Biden to speed up the United States’ recovery from the economic and health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing recession.
