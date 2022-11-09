Distribution of $1 million to be disbursed over 3-year period

Roseville, Calif.- The City of Roseville received $17 million in one-time funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021 to assist with City and community needs. The Roseville City Council allocated $1 million of these funds to the Roseville Grants Advisory Commission for distribution to the Roseville community over three years.

The first year of grant awards from the ARPA funding totaling $350,000 was approved by the City Council at its November 3, 2022 meeting. The Grants Advisory Commission reviewed the grant applications and made funding recommendations to the City Council using the current commission guidelines which follow the City Council budget priorities.

The following are the organizations and their projects or programs funded in the first round of grants from the ARPA funds.



Organization Project/Program Approved funding Take Not Troupe, Inc Capital Improvements for TNT Growth $25,000 Compassion Planet TAY Mentoring Program $50,000 Child Advocates of Placer Co. CASA for Roseville Foster Youth $24,000 Placer Co. Law Enforcement Chaplaincy Critical Incident Chaplain Services $30,000 Blue Line Arts Arts Education Support $20,000 Volunteers of America-NCNN HomeStart Playground Project $56,000 Seniors First Senior Nutrition Program $23,333 The Petal Connection Operational and Mission Support $20,000 Placer Food Bank Post-pandemic Hunger Relief $20,000 Sierra College Foundation Student Support – Workforce Development $33,333 Keaton’s Child Cancer Alliance Paths to Wellness Beyond Pediatric Cancer $11,667 Health Education Council Peers Helping Peers Roseville $23,334 AMI Housing, Inc. Roseville Housing & Supportive Services $13,333

In order to distribute this cycle’s ARPA funding prior to the end of the calendar year, an off-cycle grant application and review process was developed. Non-profit programs awarded funds in the regular FY 22/23 grant funding cycle were not awarded duplicate funds. Priority was given to applications that requested $20,000 or more for one-time programs or projects, and operational support for new programs or expansion of current programs.

The remaining $650,000 in grant funding will be distributed over the next two fiscal years.

FY 23/24 – $350,000 – to be added to 23/24 Grants Advisory Commission regular funding cycle

FY 24/25 – $300,000 – to be added to 24/25 Grants Advisory Commission regular funding cycle

WHAT IS THE AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN?

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 is a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package proposed by President Joe Biden to speed up the United States’ recovery from the economic and health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing recession.

