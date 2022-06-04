Termination effective after a notice period of 30 days

Auburn, Calif. – In a cryptic letter following a closed session evaluation, it was announced that Placer County CEO Todd Leopold has been terminated from his post by the Board of Supervisors. In 2018, the board of supervisors were unanimous in the appointment of Leopold.

Recently placed on paid administrative leave and facing scrutiny for a recent confidential harassment complaint and his involvement in an accident that killed a Rocklin teenager. The firing is unrelated to the death of Anthony Williams according to the letter.

The Board asserts that deliberations are privileged and exempt from disclosure under the Brown Act per Government Code section 54957(b)(1). The letter from the county fails to answer key questions about the complaint, the process or provide much information to the public.

Workplace Discrimination and Harassment

On May 25, 2022, the Board of Supervisors received a Workplace Discrimination and Harassment complaint from a county employee against County Executive Officer Todd Leopold. Through the County HR Department and County Counsel’s Office, the Board of Supervisors proceeded with deliberate action to begin an investigation. Based on information provided by the complainant, the Board authorized placement of Mr. Leopold on paid administrative leave on May 27, 2022, pending further investigation and consideration of the Board.

On June 3, 2022, the Board met in closed session to conduct an evaluation of Mr. Leopold following this complaint. The closed session evaluation of the complaint included Mr. Leopold’s denial of the allegations in the complaint which was provided to County Counsel by Mr. Leopold’s personal attorney. Mr. Leopold was not present during the closed session.

2018 Placer County Todd Leopold as New CEO

Auburn, Calif. – Following a nationwide search, Placer County has selected Todd Leopold as its new county executive officer.

The county Board of Supervisors unanimously approved his appointment and employment contract at their meeting today in Auburn. He is expected to start Jan. 22.

“We’re very pleased to make this unanimous selection of a new CEO,” said District 3 Supervisor and Board Chair Jim Holmes. “Todd’s got great experience and a strong background in local and county government, and we look forward to him joining us at the end of the month.”

Placer’s previous county executive officer, David Boesch, announced his retirement in September 2017 and concluded his more than five years of county service Jan. 5. The board today also appointed County Counsel Gerald Carden to serve as interim CEO until Leopold starts work.

“I am truly honored and excited to be joining the Placer County team,” Leopold said. “This is a dynamic, forward-thinking organization, located in a vibrant and thriving community. As such, I am very appreciative of the confidence the Board of Supervisors has shown in my appointment. I look forward to working in strong partnership with the board, elected offices, department directors and staff to continue moving the county forward in a positive direction.”

Leopold has more than 20 years of public sector experience, with more than 17 years in county government organizations in Colorado. Most recently he served as the county manager for Adams County, Colorado.

Before becoming county manager he served as the deputy county manager, overseeing public works, planning and community and economic development. Previously he worked for Jefferson County, Colorado, for about 13 years in financial and administrative management positions.

Leopold holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Eastern New Mexico University and a master’s in public administration degree from the University of Colorado. He has been recognized with the National Association of Counties Innovation Award, multiple Alliance for Innovation awards and the Denver Regional Council of Governments Impact Award.

In his spare time, Leopold enjoys spending time with his family in the outdoors and golfing. He has been married over 20 years and has two teenage daughters.

Leopold’s starting salary will be $241,259 and he will receive management benefits provided to county department heads.

Placer County CEO Fired (June 3, 2022)