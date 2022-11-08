Former Rocklin golf course turned into community treasure

Rocklin, Calif. – Rocklin’s Sunset Whitney Recreation Area is expanding it’s recreational footprint for visitors. To celebrate the grand opening of the East Trails, a fun run celebration is being held on December 3 along with the obligatory ribbon cutting to commemorate the opening.

The East Trails offer access to some of the best views within Sunset Sunset Whitney Recreation Area. Elevated trails that are both paved and unpaved allow visitors a more varied terrain and additional opportunities to spot wildlife. Deer make SWRA home and can often be spotted along the creek near the bridge. Sunset Whitney Recreation Area is one of Rocklin’s outdoor treasures.

The City of Rocklin invites you to join them for the ribbon cutting and 2.2 mile fun run as the opening of the East Trails at SWRA ushers in another great local, recreational opportunity.

SWRA Grand Opening

Saturday, December 3, 2022 (9 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

Sunset Whitney Recreation Area, 4201 Midas Ave Rocklin CA 95677

Free to attend the Ceremonial Ribbon Cutting and general event activities, $30 for Commemorative Fun Run T-Shirt

REGISTRATION: Register ONLINE today

Register by November 21 to guarantee your commemorative shirt!

