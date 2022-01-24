Facility on Rocklin campus credited to passage of Measure E

Rocklin, Calif.- On Tuesday, January 18, Sierra College held a ceremonial beam signing for its New Instructional Building which broke ground last fall on the Rocklin campus. This new three-story classroom building, scheduled to open in Fall 2023, will replace and consolidate classes from several smaller inefficient buildings into one larger efficient building with modern and comfortable classrooms and gathering places.

Sierra College President/Superintendent Willy Duncan, together with Sierra College Board of Trustees President Carol Garcia and Board of Trustees members Bob Romness and Scott Leslie, welcomed the campus community to join them in signing the beam. The beam will be placed in the building’s framework later this year.

When complete, the New Instructional Building will provide approximately 75,000 gross square feet of classrooms, teaching laboratories, and office space.

The new building will be located directly north of Weaver Hall and west of the new parking garage on the northern edge of the Rocklin campus.

Measure E

This project is funded by Measure E, which was approved by voters in 2018. Measure E is a demonstration in the vote of confidence in the future of the community, and the future of Sierra College. Sierra College is using the funds provided with Measure E as a base and, along with state facilities bond funds, and other funds from our strong fiscal management updating our campus with new facilities to keep pace with the workforce training and education needs of our community.

Sierra College improvement projects made possible by Measure E include the recently completed Parking Garage with 1,501 parking spaces, and the Student Union Kitchen Renovation.

Other current projects include campus wide infrastructure improvement upsizing or replacement of utility and technology services to all existing and new buildings, and the Applied Technology Center Modernization which will update and connect the current Automotive Technology and Woods/Metals Technology instructional buildings, which were built in the 1960s, creating a vocational technology hub on the Rocklin campus.