Children to engage in space exploration

September Skies -September 1, 2018 – 10 until Noon

Rocklin (August 2018) – The Museum will be offering a journey into “Space: the Final Frontier!” With some guidance from the scientists in Sierra College’s Astronomy Department, children will engage in space exploration and solar system studies! Our historic Moon-launch era planetarium will be open and showing limited seating “night skies” shows, plus a Q&A session afterward.

Sierra College Natural History Museum

5000 Rocklin Rd.

Rocklin, CA

Reservation/sign-up sheets for the Planetarium shows will be at the front entrance of the Museum prior to Free First Saturday opening and is on a first come, first served basis. (Please, no light up shoes or clothing as it disrupts the “total darkness” effect inside. Planetarium shows are recommended for children ages 2nd grade and older.)

As this is an open house style event, additional activities throughout the two hour workshop will be offered such as Museum tours, a StoryTime presentation of A Place for Pluto (written by Steff Wade and illustrated by Melanie Demmer), a Straw Rocket launch, cosmic themed arts and crafts activities such as glow-in-the-dark fingerprint solar system posters, Constellation Scavenger Hunt, Lego Rockets and Rovers, and an intergalactic snack bar with astronaut-approved Tang punch and freeze-dried ice cream. As this is a space themed event, participants are encouraged to don their favorite Sci-Fi cosplay attire. (Star Trek, Star Wars, Browncoats, Guardians of the Galaxy, etc…)

Mrs. Greve concludes, “It’s the perfect weekend activity for families, grandparents, scout groups, and home schools.”

About Free First Saturdays

Sierra College Natural History Museum is putting Northern California Families FIRST! If you enjoy learning about paleontology, chemistry, zoology, astrophysics, geology, robotics, and other scientific disciplines, spend the FIRST Saturday of every month at the Museum!

Come join Sierra College professors, museum staff, and scientists as they present a fun, open-house science workshop for kids ages 4 to 104 years old!

Museum Director, Rachael Greve, explains more about this new, Free First Saturday initiative at Sierra College Natural History Museum, “each month will host a unique theme such as dinosaurs, marine mammals, Pleistocene megafauna, volcanoes, bats, fossils, carnivorous plants, microbes/stinky foods, magnetic slime, marble runs, astronomy, a Lego buffet, and more! We’ll have STEAM maker stations for children to explore, create, and tinker. Docent-led tours of the Museum will be offered, as well as games, crafts, and snacks. Admission is one hundred percent FREE.”

When asked about the premise of the new program, Greve shared, “Free First Saturdays allows the Museum to engage local families and youth through Science Technology Engineering Arts Math initiatives; families connecting and communicating with one another through their love of science. It’s been wildly successful, with our first seven programs welcoming over two thousand visitors and growing!”