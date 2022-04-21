Extinction: Rise of the Ice Age

Rocklin, Calif.- After a long pandemic freeze, Dinosaur Day and Science Fest has finally thawed!

The Sierra College Natural History Museum (SCNHM) is excited to announce the return of its annual science festival this May 1, 2022! This is a fun educational experience for all ages, focusing on S.T.E.A.M. (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) and so much more.

The theme for 2022 is “Extinction: Rise of the Ice Age.” Think: mammoths, mastodons, the Pleistocene, saber-tooth cats, etc. We will still have lots of dinosaurs though-it is called Dinosaur Day, after all!

SCNHM is allotting 3,000 total tickets this year, divided between two separate admission periods to allow for proper social distancing and more efficient crowd management. A sanitization break will be from 12:30 pm-1:00 pm so event staff may clean and disinfect their booths. Masks are encouraged, but not required at the predominately outdoor event.

Ticket & Pricing

Tickets will be online purchase ONLY.

No walk-up tickets will be sold on event day.

Tickets are first come, first served.***

Ticket reservations are available on the Sierra College District website.

ADULT: $10.00

CHILDREN 5-17 YEARS: $5.00

CHILDREN UNDER 4 YEARS: FREE

Activities

• Real Dinosaur Fossil Preparation

• Paleontology “Dino Dig” Sandbox

• West Coast Falconry

• Bohart Museum of Entomology/UC Davis

• Save the Snakes

• NorCal Bats

• Roseville Rock Rollers Gem and Mineral Society

• Sacramento Audubon Society

• Placer County Museums Division

• Global Marketplace

We also have fan favorites such as physics explosions, chemistry demonstrations, and anatomy dissections. Would-be scientists can pan for gold, build a model solar system, or formulate slime! There will also be opportunities to design your own t-shirt (*not included in admission ticket/sold separately at the event).

Attendees can meet real paleontologists and watch them prepare fossils. There will also be live raptors, snakes, bats, lizards, and insects. Kids can dig for fossils in the fossil sandbox, watch a dinosaur being transported in its crate, and make arts and crafts to take home!

At 2:00 pm is the special unveiling and naming ceremony of the Museum’s Dinosaur Day mascot, a plush life-size “baby” woolly mammoth!

Food Vendors

About That Chicken

Happy Cow Ice Cream

Fry Guys

West Coast Tacos

Carnival Food Truck

Snowie King Shaved Ice

Merch

Bring some extra spending money for the cool paleo-merchandise for sale in the Museum’s DinoStore, at the SCNHM t-shirt kiosk, and via Usborne Books and Prehistoric Times magazine vendor booths.

Sierra College Natural History Museum

The Sierra College Natural History Museum (SCNHM) is a program fund of the Sierra College Foundation, a 501(c)3 charitable organization. Proceeds benefit the Museum’s operational, educational, and exhibitory initiatives.

The Museum would like to thank Sierra College Division of Science and Mathematics, Sierra College Foundation, SCNHM Membership, and Cool Land & Homes by Keller Williams for this year’s event support and sponsorship.