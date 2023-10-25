Home News Rocklin News Dog Parks in Roseville and Rocklin for your canine counterparts

Staff
-
Dog walking in Roseville

Taking Canine Companions for Play

Roseville, Calif. – Looking for a place to take your pooch off the leash for a little play and social interaction. Roseville and Rocklin offer residents and visitors several options to take your canine companions out for fun.

Here’s the quick list of dog parks in town, including Apollo Dog Park, Roseville’s newest! Click on the name for map and directions.

Local Dog Parks

New! Apollo Dog Park

Apollo Dog Park
1280 Antelope Creek Drive
Roseville, CA 95678

Dog in Leaves

Hughes Park

Hughes Park
1600 Parkside Way
Roseville, CA 95747

Bear Dog Park

Bear Dog Park
1575 Pleasant Grove Blvd.
Roseville, CA 95678

Rruff Dog Park

Rruff Dog Park
Johnson-Springview Park
5480 5th St
Rocklin, CA 95677

Marco Dog Park

Marco Dog Park
1800 Sierra Gardens Drive
Roseville, CA 95661

