FREE community showcase & fireworks

Rocklin, Calif.- The Rocklin Civic Celebration takes places April 23, 2022 at Johnson-Springview Park. This event has replaced the annual Earth Day Fest held each year in Rocklin.

According to the City of Rocklin, the Civic Celebration is an opportunity to “showcase all that Rocklin offers to its community and residents.” Highlighting small businesses, restaurants, and city programs.

Join for the festivities, to learn more about what the city does, and cap off the evening with fireworks

Rocklin Civic Celebration

WHEN : Saturday, April 23rd, 2022

Johnson-Springview Park | 5460 5th Street Rocklin, CA

4:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Free admission, open to all

