World’s Best Cowboys & Cowgirls Hit The Trail For Gold Country

Auburn, Calif. – For the 93rd year, the world’s best cowboys and girls are converging on the Gold Country Fairgrounds in Auburn to compete and perform at the Gold Country Pro Rodeo, April 26 – April 28, 2024.

The rodeo again offers a full slate of ropin’, wrasslin’, and ridin’. With events for cowboys (bronc and bull riding, team roping), cowgirls (barrel races) and kids (mutton bustin’) , most of the world’s best rodeo athletes are lined up to compete and perform.

Entertainment

The Flying Cowboys are led by rodeo legends the Rosser family, a name that has become synonymous with quality rodeo production. The Rosser family has long been known for their outstanding rodeo productions, including the flamboyant opening ceremonies presented at the National Finals Rodeo, the Houston Livestock Show and the Grand National Rodeo in San Francisco just to name a few. Rodeo is show business as far as they are concerned. And as a result, the Rossers ALWAYS bring a sense of pageantry and color that never fails to thrill and entrance their audiences.

Competing

Many of this year’s rodeo athletes travel a long way just to compete in the Gold Country Event. And so do the cowpokes who attend. The rodeo has come a long way, too, in its 93 years. It now hosts over 13,000 attendees, great food, vendors, and world class entertainment annually.

Says Darlene Lyons, whose company, EzEvents, Inc., has promoted the rodeo for the past 10 years, “The Gold Country Pro Rodeo is a big deal for all of Placer County. It brings people from as far away as Redding and the Bay Area, in addition to the great support it receives from the residents right here in Auburn. Auburn gets some of the best pro rodeo athletes in the country. It’s a big economic boon for the business community and that community has never failed to “give back” by supporting and promoting local charities and causes.”

So, if you’re looking for the best in rodeo entertainment, join the best rodeo athletes in the world and hit the trail for the Gold Country Fairgrounds in Auburn, CA, Friday, April 26 through Sunday, April 28.

For the full details and schedule, hitch your wagon and ride over to www.goldcountryprorodeo.com

Charity & non-profit beneficiaries

Last year’s charity and non-profit beneficiaries were the 49er Lions Club of Auburn, the Auburn Knights of Columbus, the Placer High School Band Boosters, the Placer Junior Hillmen Football and Cheer, the Placer County Sheriff Youth Ride with Pride Program, the Auburn Cancer Endowment Fund, Crime Victims United, the Placer County Explorers Program and the Heartfull Foundation for Kids.

Says Nina Salarno Besselman, President of Crime Victims United, “I can’t tell you how many people have discovered our organization at this event. And how many of those have become supporters once they know the work we do and how many people need our help.”

