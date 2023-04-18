Country Music Festival @ The Field at Lakeside

Folsom, California – JMF Presents and Good Vibez Presents are teaming up to bring you an incredible evening of country music to Folsom, California. Taking place on June 30, 2023 at The Field at Lakeside, Ride Into The Music festival will feature top-notch performances by Chris Lane, Tyler Rich, Canaan Smith, and more.

Timed to align with the start of the Folsom Pro Rodeo, this event aims to provide a fun-filled evening of music, family, friends, local food vendors, and activities for all ages to enjoy.

“We’re excited to introduce this country music festival to Folsom and offer a unique experience to the community,” says Madelyn Sewell with JMF Presents, “With the support of Good Vibez Presents, we’re confident Ride Into The Music will be an experience to remember.”

Grab your boots and hats and get ready to Ride into the Music!

What: Ride Into the Music – Folsom, CA

When: Friday June 30, 2023; Doors at 3:30pm, DJ at 3:30pm, Live music starting at 4:00pm

Where: The Field at Lakeside, 755 Oak Avenue Parkway, Folsom, CA 95630

Who: Chris Lane, Tyler Rich, Canaan Smith, and more

Tickets Now on Sale

Tickets are on sale Tuesday, April 18th at 10:00am and may be purchased at: www.rideintothemusic.com

About JMF Presents

Owned and operated by a family immersed in the music industry for nearly two decades, JMF Presents is the culmination of years spent developing young musicians and providing large scale event production services.

“It all started in the mid 2000’s when we envisioned a modernized approach to educating and motivating young musicians – one that was safe, nurturing, inclusive, and relevant to today’s lifestyle” says founder Chris Sewell. With this vision and passion for music, JamPro Music Factory, a state-of-the-art music school and audio production facility, was launched.

The synergies between their music education platform, audio production studios, turnkey production services, and event promotions, has enabled them to fulfill their ambition of developing, producing, and promoting events that truly reflect the essence of the communities they serve. As a fully self-supported family of complementary businesses, JMF Presents takes pride in providing an unprecedented experience for artists and audiences at all of their events.

The response was incredible and the vision validated by the success of their students. This ultimately spawned the need for live event production services to support students who were increasingly being asked to perform in public. With limited local production options available, JMF Entertainment, a turnkey live event production company was launched to better support students as they showcased their talents around the community. “JMF Entertainment quickly became recognized for its quality and professionalism which enabled us to expand beyond music education and bring our values to the broader music industry. The explosive growth of JMF Entertainment over the last several years paved the way for JMF Presents, our newly launched promotion company,” says Sewell.

About Good Vibez Presents

Good Vibez Presents is a full-circle project for founders and industry veterans, Dan and Amy Sheehan, who have been promoting and producing unforgettable, multidimensional events around the world for decades-most notably the largest reggae-rock festival in the country, California Roots Music & Arts Festival in Monterey and the newly-launched roots, Americana, and outlaw country fest, Rebels & Renegades. Since 2003, Good Vibez has produced hundreds of concerts and festivals all along the West Coast, Hawaii, Arizona, North Carolina, and Mexico, bringing people together with mindful, sustainable gatherings rich with music and art. Centered on their desire to use their platforms to elevate creatives in their community, their events are rooted in supporting local nonprofits and small businesses. “Everyone who walks through our doors is valued. We want everyone to feel as though they are being welcomed into our home for the weekend,” says Amy Sheehan. “We strive to give artists a hospitable, safe, and comfortable environment where creativity can thrive. And we work to give fans the coveted you-had-to-be-there memory with every ticket, it’s more than just what or who is on stage; it’s the food, the drinks, the art installations, the commitment to safety, and the friendliness of our staff.”

Good Vibez Presents believes: Community is everything; There is no Planet B; Music ties us together; and your “favorite band” should be a list ten miles long.