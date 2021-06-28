Flying Cowboys & Painted Ladies
Folsom, CA- Giddyup! cowboys and cowgirls, it’s time for the return of the Folsom Pro Rodeo.
Scheduled for July 2- 4, 2021 at the Dan Russell Rodeo Arena. Gates open at 6:00 pm.
Get ready to enjoy some mutton busting, motocross live music and keep an eye our for Flying Cowboys, Painted Ladies and the Saloon Under the Stars.
Tickets & Info
$25 General Admission
$35 Reserved Searing
$55 Corral Club
$10 Parking
Tickets online @ https://www.folsomprorodeo.com/
No Cash or ATM’s this year. Bring credit cards and debit cards.
Cameras are prohibited.
Folsom Rodeo
403 Stafford St
Folsom, CA 95630