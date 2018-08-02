Placer County’s Largest City, a Great Place To Live

Roseville, CA- There’s good reason Placer County is the fastest growing county in California. Roseville is a magnet for those seeking opportunity in a well run city and family-centric community.

People here care about their community here and it shows in everything.

Top 5 Reasons We Love Roseville ♥

1- Trails & Pathways

An example of smart development planning, Roseville provides an expanding network of trails for its residents. Each new development adds and connects into a paved trail system like a never ending jigsway puzzle. Shared by cyclists, walkers and nature enthusiasts, the trails weave throughout the city effectively bring together many neighborhoods, parks and open spaces. Well done Roseville!

2- Open Spaces

Great egrets, flocks of turkeys, grazing goats and other resident animals rely on Roseville’s open space for their existence. Vernal ponds and creeks help to nourish the open spaces and provide food and a home to our fellow creatures. Spend just a little time out here and you’ll surely be rewarded with a visit. Dawn and dusk are the perfect time to spot animals or to capture a spectacular California sunset.

3- City Services

Roseville is the only full service city is the region. Budgetary challenges aside, residents enjoy an exceptionally cared for and well maintained community that can be evidenced at the clean local parks, open spaces, and public areas. In our experience, we’ve witnessed a city that is more responsive to its citizens than most communities. That’s not so common. Kudos!

4- The Weather

We love the heat of summer, the evening chill of autumn nights, the mild rains of winter, and the technicolor of spring. Consistent and often predictable year in and year out, Roseville area weather is spectacular on many fronts. If warm sunshine is your thing and adverse weather conditions are not, Roseville is your place.

5- Central Location

Looking at a map of California, you’ll be hard pressed to find a city more conveniently located for those that enjoy exploring the Golden State. Whether it’s a simple morning hike in the Sierra Nevada Foothills, a day trip to the San Francisco Bay Area or a more expansive trip beyond, Roseville’s location provides a centrally located home base. Quick access to and fro Sacramento Airport is an extra benefit.

6- The People

We regularly receive opportunities to meet people across a wide and diverse spectrum of backgrounds and in every walk of life. We love to hear other people’s stories. Most of the people we encounter in Roseville, come across as reserved, respectful of others and friendly. If the younger generation of teens and twenty-somethings are any indication, Roseville has an exceptionally bright future. It remains, one of the more remarkable experiences of living in Roseville.

