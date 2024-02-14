Raising funds to fight childhood cancer on March 9th

Roseville, Calif – It’s time to shave some heads! The Annual St. Baldrick’s community event helps raise funds to fund a cure for childhood cancer. It all happens on March 9, 2024 from 1:00 pm to 4:00pm at the Westfield Galleria Roseville. Register Here!

The 22nd “Brave the Shave” event in Roseville will see many new participants as well as the famed BALD and BEAUTIFUL TEAM led by team captain and local luminary, Aldo Pineschi. This Roseville team has the distinction as being one of the few teams nationwide that has shaved every year of the event since 2002. In the process, the Roseville BALD and BEAUTIFUL TEAM has raised over $250,000

Keaton’s Child Cancer Alliance

Funds raised locally have helped the Keaton’s Childhood Cancer Alliance…of which $2 million has been donated to UC Davis Cancer Center. (Check out how this began!)

Please consider supporting this incredible community tradition, to learn more visit Bald and Beautiful

Bald & Beautiful Team just a few years ago!

The St Baldrick’s Foundation invites you to get participate!

SHAVE • DONATE • VOLUNTEER!

Brave the Shave and sign up to have your head shaved! Participate as an individual, create a team or join an existing team. It’s easy and as we always say “Bald is Beautiful.”

Fundraise! Set a goal, create a challenge, inspire others to join the cause, and make a difference for children battling cancer. We’ll provide the tools and the inspiration, you provide the creativity and rally your friends, family, neighbors, co-workers, and everyone you know to be a part of your efforts.

Select a Keaton’s Kiddo to Honor or let us help in selecting one for you. Honoring a child makes them feel special while raising awareness for childhood cancer and the ongoing research needs.

Not ready to Brave the Shave? Donations are always needed. Please consider making a donation to fund pediatric cancer research.

Give Your Time! Volunteers are always needed. Register as a volunteer and Melinda at Keaton’s Child Cancer Alliance will be in touch regarding opportunities at our event.