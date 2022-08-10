Autumn fun with Wine, Small Bites and Live Music

Amador, Calif.- Join us in celebrating the 30th Annual Big Crush Harvest Festival on Friday, October 7th through Sunday, October 9th. Visit our participating wineries where you will be welcomed to the scenic foothills of Amador Wine Country by the entire wine community.

BIG CRUSH is a grand time to see harvest in action, and this year will be no exception!

Your ticket includes experiences at 6 wineries per day. Enjoy a special wine flight alongside either a small bite, live music, or a fun harvest activity all presented by warm and friendly family wineries. Plus, a commemorative wine glass to take home! Enjoy scenes teeming with vineyards, trudging tractors, and bustling crush pads as we celebrate our favorite time of the year!

Pre-sale Pricing!

Buy your tickets before September 1st for special pre-sale pricing!