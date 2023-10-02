Roseville’s $110 million wastewater treatment plant expansion ready for future growth

Treating more water and generating renewable energy

Roseville, Calif.- After more than three years of work, the Pleasant Grove Wastewater Treatment Plant expansion in Roseville, which cost $110 million, has been completed.

This expansion significantly enhances the treatment capacity, allowing the facility to accommodate the region’s growing needs. It has been designed to create renewable natural gas and generate energy, powering Roseville’s more than 30 garbage trucks (with more trucks on order) and offsetting approximately 10 percent of the plant’s energy consumption.

This expansion project was made possible through a collaborative effort involving the City of Roseville, the South Placer Municipal Utility District, and Placer County, all operating under a joint powers agreement. Together, they are committed to treating and purifying wastewater for the benefit of West Placer County.

Forward-thinking

This forward-thinking approach prepares the community for future growth and ensures a sustainable and brighter future by recovering valuable resources and utilizing them locally.

This initiative aligns with other endeavors aimed at resource conservation, such as using treated wastewater – known as recycled water – to irrigate parks, streetscapes, and golf courses, reducing the strain on drinking water resources.

related