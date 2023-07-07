Pairing up summer with mouthwatering eats, live entertainment and classic wines

Plymouth, Calif.- Summer is calling and one of California’s bucolic wine region’s awaits. Located just 40 miles away from points in South Placer County, Amador County offers visitors a slower-paced experience with their famed varietals and warm hospitality.

Come explore Amador County as you enjoy live entertainment, scrumptious foods and sample some of the wines that make this region a “go-to” for serious wine lovers.

July Wine Events

Friday, July 7 @ 6:00 am – 9:00 pm

Andis Wines-First Friday Evening Music on the Patio

11000 Shenandoah Rd, Plymouth,

Cool misters, wine and music from the J.Woody & Bill Show. J. Woody has been playing professionally for most of his life and released an album of original songs in 2019.

Friday, July 7 @ 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Di Stasio Vineyards- First Friday Happy Hour

10788 Shenandoah Road, Plymouth, CA

Live music featuring Lilian Borunda, delicious Di Stasio wine, of course, and a special menu addition: handmade pizza! We’ll have three options available to choose from, of our two person pizzas, available for purchase: Margherita pizza or Pizza

Friday, July 7 @ 11:00 am – 3:00 pm

Lusso Della Terra – Oysters & Bubbles on the Patio

21390 Ostrom Road, Fiddletown, CA, United States Indulge your senses with our mouthwatering fresh oysters, and sparkling wine. Reserve your half dozen oysters and a glass of sparkling wine. Walk ins welcome.

Saturday, July 8 @ 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm

La Mesa Vineyards – Live Music on the Terrace with Dustin Heer

13200 Shenandoah Road, Plymouth, CA

Live music on the terrace under our cool shade sails with Dustin Heer 12-4pm. Enjoy delicious food pairings from our newly opened bistro Saturday and Sunday 12-3:30pm. Reservations recommended.

Saturday, July 8 @ 9:30 am – 11:00 am

Bella Grace Vineyards – Saturday Morning Mimosas

22715 Upton Road, Plymouth, CA

Most Saturdays from 9:30 to 11 AM at our Sutter Creek Tasting Room come enjoy our Mimosa Flights! Featuring our DOC Prosecco, Rosé Spumante and Sparkling Brut…you will not want to miss these mimosas!

Saturday, July 8 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Scott Harvey Wines – Scott’s 50th Harvest Kickoff Party & BBQ

10861 Shenandoah Rd, Plymouth, CA

Join us for an unforgettable celebration as we kick off Scott Harvey’s 50th Harvest! On July 8th from 1 – 4 pm, we invite you to Scott Harvey Winery for an afternoon filled with live music, mouthwatering BBQ, and more.

Saturday, July 8 @ 11:00 am – 3:00 pm

Lusso Della Terra – Lobster Rolls on the Patio

21390 Ostrom Road, Fiddletown, CA

Pair our wines with a New England style lobster roll filled with knuckles and claws on mini brioche sliders with a side of house-made kettle chips.

Sunday, July 9 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Iron Hub Tunes Iron Hub

12500 Steiner Road, Plymouth, CA

Live music on the patio every Sunday from 1 pm to 4 pm. Complimentary for Inner Circle Wine Club members. Tasting fees apply. Wine purchase is required on the patio. Reservations are strongly recommended. Subject to change.

Saturday, July 15 @ 9:30 am – 11:00 am

Bella Grace Vineyards – Saturday Morning Mimosas Bella

22715 Upton Road, Plymouth, CA

Most Saturdays from 9:30 to 11 AM at our Sutter Creek Tasting Room come enjoy our Mimosa Flights! Featuring our DOC Prosecco, Rosé Spumante and Sparkling Brut…you will not want to miss these mimosas!

Saturday, July 15 @ 11:00 am – 3:00 pm

Lusso Della Terra – Lobster Rolls on the Patio

21390 Ostrom Road, Fiddletown, CA

Pair our wines with a New England style lobster roll filled with knuckles and claws on mini brioche sliders with a side of house-made kettle chips.

Saturday, July 15 @ 11:00 am – 5:00 pm

Drytown Cellars – Gold Medal Wine Event

16030 Highway 49, Drytown, CA

Wine Flights and Pairings featuring Gold Medal Winners, Half-Case & Full-Case Gold Medal Sales, and Full Nosh Menu

Saturday, July 15 @ 11:30 am – 4:00 pm

Andis Wines – Nash & Proper Fried Chicken Food Truck

11000 Shenandoah Rd, Plymouth, CA

New Food Truck Alert! Nash and Proper will be at Andis Wines serving up their Nashville style fried chicken.

Saturday, July 15 @ 4:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Iron Hub Winery – Happy Hour + Live Music at Iron Hub Winery

12500 Steiner Road, Plymouth, CA

Join us on the patio for a few of our favorite things: wine and music. Kick back and enjoy the spectacular views and live music. July 15 – Music by The Tritones (Blues/Rock and Roll)

Sunday, July 16 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Iron Hub Tunes

12500 Steiner Road, Plymouth, CA

Live music on the patio every Sunday from 1 pm to 4 pm. Complimentary for Inner Circle Wine Club members. Tasting fees apply. Wine purchase is required on the patio. Reservations are strongly recommended.

Saturday, July 22 @ 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm

Scott Harvey Wines -Summer Food & Wine Pairing

10861 Shenandoah Rd, Plymouth, CA

Experience the essence of summer in every delectable bite at our exclusive Summer Food & Wine Pairing event with Amador Fork + Cork. Indulge in a mouthwatering 4-course lunch, expertly crafted to capture the vibrant flavors of the

Saturday, July 22 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Rancho Victoria – Summer Concert Series

16920 Greilich Rd, Plymouth, CA

Featuring: Surfs Up – Beach Boys Tribute Food Truck: Holy Grail BBQ / Cousins Maine Lobster

Sunday, July 23 @ 8:30 am – 2:00 pm

Andis Wines – Single Vineyard Zinfandel Flight & Bites

11000 Shenandoah Rd, Plymouth, CA

Enjoy this rare opportunity as we taste our collection of single vineyard Zinfandels side by side paired with bites prepared by the amazing culinary duo of Flora and Fauna. Led by Andis estate winemaker Mark Fowler.

Sunday, July 23 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Iron Hub Tunes

12500 Steiner Road, Plymouth, CA

Live music on the patio every Sunday from 1 pm to 4 pm. Complimentary for Inner Circle Wine Club members. Tasting fees apply. Wine purchase is required on the patio. Reservations are strongly recommended.

Friday, July 28 @ 11:00 am – 3:00 pm

Lusso Della Terra – Oysters & Bubbles on the Patio

21390 Ostrom Road, Fiddletown, CA

Indulge your senses with our mouthwatering fresh oysters, and sparkling wine. Reserve your half dozen oysters and a glass of sparkling wine. Walk ins welcome.

Saturday, July 29 @ 11:00 am – 3:00 pm

Lusso Della Terra – Lobster Rolls on the Patio

21390 Ostrom Road, Fiddletown, CA

Pair our wines with a New England style lobster roll filled with knuckles and claws on mini brioche sliders with a side of house-made kettle chips.

Sunday, July 30 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Iron Hub Tunes

12500 Steiner Road, Plymouth, CA

Live music on the patio every Sunday from 1 pm to 4 pm. Complimentary for Inner Circle Wine Club members. Tasting fees apply. Wine purchase is required on the patio. Reservations are strongly recommended. Subject to change.

Visit our website for more information: AmadorWine.com

Mark Your Calendars!

Barbera Festival

September 9, 2023

Premier Access 11AM – 4PM | General Access 12PM – 4PM

Terra D’Oro Winery

Taste Barbera wines from over 40 wineries across California in this beautiful outdoor setting nestled in the Sierra foothills. Along with the grand tasting, festival goers can enjoy gourmet food from top chefs, live music, local artists, limo and bus parking, and a new Premier Access area.

PRESALE TICKET PRICING ENDS JULY 15th

Save up to $10 on your ticket purchase

Tickets Available Here!