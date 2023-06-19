Plymouth, Calif. – The Amador Vintners Association is proud to announce the return of the Barbera Festival, now in its 10th year, to the historic Terra d’Oro winery September 9, 2023. Festival goers can taste Barbera wines from over 50 wineries across California in this beautiful outdoor setting nestled in the Sierra foothills. Along with the grand tasting, festival goers can enjoy gourmet food from top chefs, live music, local artists, and a new Premier Access area with limo and bus parking.

The festival highlights the popular Italian wine grape varietal, Barbera, which is a lesser-known varietal in the U.S., despite its popularity with Gold Country vintners like those in Amador County. Some of the oldest plantings of Barbera are in Amador County at Terra d’Oro winery, making it the perfect backdrop for this year’s event.

Food-friendly grape varietal

“Barbera is a staple on many Italian tables and is quickly becoming a favorite of wine drinkers in the U.S. Many producers across California are seeing increased popularity of this incredibly flexible, food-friendly grape varietal with new plantings going in every year. It is certainly a favorite here in Amador County and if you have never tried it, or are a Barbera enthusiast, the Barbera Festival is a great place to be,” said John Di Stasio, President of the Amador Vintners Association.

Wine app

The association is excited to bring a new feature to this year’s event, the all-inclusive wine app WITHWINE. The app will feature everything from the main event program, wine tasting map, and wine tasting tracker, where you can keep your own record of wines you like, notes from your tastings, and links to purchase your favorite wine, all while keeping your hands free to better enjoy your tasting experience.

New for 2023!

New this year will be a special Premier Access area with select live music, special catering, and an array of wine varietals to enjoy from our winery sponsors. The Premier Access area will be located in the barrel room, it will give Premier Access guests a chance to relax and stay cool in the seated lounge. Bringing a limo or bus? Premier Access passes have got you covered with limo and bus parking.

A portion of this year’s net proceeds will go to the Amador Community Foundation, an organization that provides funding to various projects, non-profits, and local organizations in need.

So, get ready to soak in the beautiful scenery, enjoy local artists and musicians, partake in culinary delights from renowned chefs, and more! The festival takes place from 11-4pm Saturday, September 9, 2023. Premier Access and general admission tickets can be found online at www.BarberaFestival.com.