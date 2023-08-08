“Country Roots and Cowboy Boots”

Grass Valley, Calif.- The Nevada County Fair returns to the beautiful fairgrounds in Grass Valley for five action-packed days this August 9- 13, 2023. This year’s theme is “Country Roots and Cowboy Boots!”

Admission, Parking, & Tickets

General Admission Adult—$10

Senior (65+)—$7

Children (6-12)—$5

Children (5 and under)—Free

Community Day (valid for Thursday only)—$5

Daily Parking—$7

(allows one time parking entrance only; no in and out parking privileges)

Event Parking Pass—$25

For tickets and all the fun details, visit www.NevadaCountyFair.co

Map & Directions

Times

Wednesday through Sunday: 10 am to 11 pm

Exhibit buildings 10 am -10 pm

Carnival open 11 am -11 pm

Special Day Prices

Wednesday, August 9

Scholar Students Day

Free admission for Nevada County Honor Roll students until 5 pm (by invitation only from the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools)

Thursday, August 10

Community Day

$5 admission all day for adults and children (free to children 5 and under)

Free admission for disabled persons (and a chaperone for those who require assistance) until 5 pm

Friday, August 11

Family Friday

One free carnival ride coupon and free Fair souvenir to first 500 guests

Saturday, August 12

Military Appreciation Day

Free admission for active and retired military (who show ID) until 5 pm*

*For active and retired military members only and does not include family

Sunday, August 13

Sunday Funday

Free admission for children 12 and under until 5 pm

For tickets and all the fun details, visit www.NevadaCountyFair.com

