Transformed wineries at immersive wine event Sept 17- 18

Placerville, Calif.- A new wine event is launching in El Dorado designed to celebrate the diversity of the region’s wines and culture. Wine lovers from near and far are invited to experience WINEcation, an immersive wine event where participating wineries are transformed into a unique destination where attendees can experience wine like never before.

Whether it’s sipping Sangiovese at an Italian Villa in Tuscany, enjoying an aromatic Grenache Blanc at a bistro in Paris, or popping bubbles off the bow of a cruise ship at sea, all of this is possible at WINEcation! “The goal is to create a sense of exploration and immersion into the great winemaking centers of the world without leaving El Dorado County” says El Dorado Winery Association Executive Director Kara Sather.

Connect to Old-World regions

The connection to Old-World regions comes from the fact that all wine grapes, in California and around the globe, originated in a few areas in Europe. “The roots of each unique wine varietal that El Dorado produces can be traced to a very specific location. We are excited to make that connection tangible for our guests by celebrating the history and culture that binds our winemaking traditions with those of the past.” says Kayla Mittelstaedt, co-owner of Toogood winery.

What makes El Dorado different from these classic European wine regions is that due to the extremely dynamic terroir (the combination of geography and climate) of this part of the Sierra Foothills, the area can produce almost any wine varietal by finding a unique combination of soil type and micro-climate to match that of the grape’s origin. El Dorado County commercially grows and produces nearly 90 distinct varietals due to this ability to have the varietal match the geographic niche.

“Recreate that feeling of discovery”

“The goal of WINEcation is not only to recreate that feeling of discovery and excitement you experience when traveling but to also emphasize the connection between our modern-day examples of these locally grown wines and their genetic places of origin.” Says Sather.

WINEcation, which takes place September 17 – 18, is a fundraiser for the association as the region has experienced a series of hits over the last year. After a slow recovery from the impacts of COVID on tourism and foot traffic, the region’s vineyards were blanketed with smoke from the Caldor Fire in the fall of 2021 and then suffered devastating losses to an unexpected severe frost in April of 2022.

“I think everyone, wineries and customers included, are in the mood for a change and something new, and we are excited to deliver that.” Kayla Mittelstaedt, Toogood Winery

Tickets and more details can be found at www.eldoradowines.org.