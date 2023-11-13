New California Laws

New California Laws 2024: Part 3

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 3 in New California Laws for 2024 includes laws currently chaptered in the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on assault weapons, food safety, voting ballots, hate crimes, domestic violence, student safety, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2024 (part 3)

BILLBrief Description
AB-349Patton State Hospital: lease: housing and mental health services for homeless individuals.
AB-350Regional transportation plans: Sacramento Area Council of Governments.
AB-352Health information.
AB-353Incarcerated persons: access to showers.
AB-354Sacramento Regional Transit District: board of directors: membership.
AB-355Firearms: assault weapons: exception for peace officer training.
AB-356California Environmental Quality Act: aesthetic impacts.
AB-357Animal test methods: alternatives.
AB-358Community college districts: student housing.
AB-360Excited delirium.
AB-361Vehicles: photographs of bicycle lane parking violations.
AB-363Pesticides: neonicotinoids for nonagricultural use: reevaluation: control measures.
AB-368College and Career Access Pathways partnerships.
AB-370Pupil instruction: State Seal of Biliteracy.
AB-373Intersession programs: foster children and homeless youth: priority access.
AB-386California Right to Financial Privacy Act.
AB-389Native American repatriation: California Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act of 2001: California State University.
AB-391Child abuse and neglect: nonmandated reporters.
AB-393Childcare: dual language learners.
AB-398Voting: replacement ballots.
AB-399Water Ratepayers Protections Act of 2023: County Water Authority Act: exclusion of territory: procedure.
AB-400Local agency design-build projects: authorization.
AB-402Weeds: Broomrape Program.
AB-410Shared mobility devices.
AB-413Vehicles: stopping, standing, and parking.
AB-414Communications: Digital Equity Bill of Rights.
AB-416Sale of shochu.
AB-417County boards of education: pupil members.
AB-418The California Food Safety Act.
AB-421Elections: referendum measures.
AB-424Neurodegenerative disease registry.
AB-425Medi-Cal: pharmacogenomic testing.
AB-426Unlicensed residential foster care facilities: temporary placement management.
AB-427Otay Mesa East Toll Facility Act: alternative project delivery method.
AB-434Housing element: notice of violation.
AB-436Vehicles.
AB-439School facilities: task order procurement contracting: Los Angeles Unified School District.
AB-443Peace officers: determination of bias.
AB-446Pupil instruction: handwriting.
AB-447Public postsecondary education: students with disabilities: inclusive college programs.
AB-449Hate crimes: law enforcement policies.
AB-451Insurance: license examinations.
AB-452Childhood sexual assault: statute of limitations.
AB-454California Rice Commission: board membership: referendum.
AB-455Firearms: prohibited persons.
AB-458Shared mobility devices: insurance.
AB-461Student safety: fentanyl test strips.
AB-466Vehicles: violations.
AB-467Domestic violence: restraining orders.
AB-470Continuing medical education: physicians and surgeons.

