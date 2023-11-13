New California Laws 2024: Part 3

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 3 in New California Laws for 2024 includes laws currently chaptered in the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on assault weapons, food safety, voting ballots, hate crimes, domestic violence, student safety, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2024 (part 3)

BILL Brief Description AB-349 Patton State Hospital: lease: housing and mental health services for homeless individuals. AB-350 Regional transportation plans: Sacramento Area Council of Governments. AB-352 Health information. AB-353 Incarcerated persons: access to showers. AB-354 Sacramento Regional Transit District: board of directors: membership. AB-355 Firearms: assault weapons: exception for peace officer training. AB-356 California Environmental Quality Act: aesthetic impacts. AB-357 Animal test methods: alternatives. AB-358 Community college districts: student housing. AB-360 Excited delirium. AB-361 Vehicles: photographs of bicycle lane parking violations. AB-363 Pesticides: neonicotinoids for nonagricultural use: reevaluation: control measures. AB-368 College and Career Access Pathways partnerships. AB-370 Pupil instruction: State Seal of Biliteracy. AB-373 Intersession programs: foster children and homeless youth: priority access. AB-386 California Right to Financial Privacy Act. AB-389 Native American repatriation: California Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act of 2001: California State University. AB-391 Child abuse and neglect: nonmandated reporters. AB-393 Childcare: dual language learners. AB-398 Voting: replacement ballots. AB-399 Water Ratepayers Protections Act of 2023: County Water Authority Act: exclusion of territory: procedure. AB-400 Local agency design-build projects: authorization. AB-402 Weeds: Broomrape Program. AB-410 Shared mobility devices. AB-413 Vehicles: stopping, standing, and parking. AB-414 Communications: Digital Equity Bill of Rights. AB-416 Sale of shochu. AB-417 County boards of education: pupil members. AB-418 The California Food Safety Act. AB-421 Elections: referendum measures. AB-424 Neurodegenerative disease registry. AB-425 Medi-Cal: pharmacogenomic testing. AB-426 Unlicensed residential foster care facilities: temporary placement management. AB-427 Otay Mesa East Toll Facility Act: alternative project delivery method. AB-434 Housing element: notice of violation. AB-436 Vehicles. AB-439 School facilities: task order procurement contracting: Los Angeles Unified School District. AB-443 Peace officers: determination of bias. AB-446 Pupil instruction: handwriting. AB-447 Public postsecondary education: students with disabilities: inclusive college programs. AB-449 Hate crimes: law enforcement policies. AB-451 Insurance: license examinations. AB-452 Childhood sexual assault: statute of limitations. AB-454 California Rice Commission: board membership: referendum. AB-455 Firearms: prohibited persons. AB-458 Shared mobility devices: insurance. AB-461 Student safety: fentanyl test strips. AB-466 Vehicles: violations. AB-467 Domestic violence: restraining orders. AB-470 Continuing medical education: physicians and surgeons.

