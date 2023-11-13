Downtown Roseville gets lit for the holidays
Roseville, Calif – It’s the most wonderful time of the year! The Roseville Christmas Tree Lighting is scheduled to take place Thursday, November 30, 2023 from 6:00- 8:00 pm.
Come out and celebrate with the community at Vernon Street Town Square in Downtown Roseville to experience an old fashion celebration and holiday cheer with decorating cookies, visiting with Santa, kids activity zone, music, food and celebration.
This family-friendly holiday season tradition takes place rain or shine. Santa says “It looks like there might be some snow in the forecast!”
Roseville Christmas Tree Lighting 2023
Thursday, November 30, 2023
6:00-8:00 pm
Vernon Street Town Square
Map & Directions
311 Vernon Street
Roseville, Calif.
related
Has Downtown Roseville Finally Arrived?
🎄 Roseville Today’s Holiday Guide
Your local resource for holiday fun, entertainment, and encouragement. Check out the latest in Christmas and holiday craft fairs, tree lighting, parades in Roseville, Rocklin, Lincoln and surrounding communities! VIEW ALL
(20+ years strong)
Welcome to the brighter side!