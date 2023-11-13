15-minutes rides for $5

Roseville, Calif.- Hop on a horse-drawn carriage and enjoy a magical ride through the Fountains at Roseville, kicking off the holiday season in style!

Join us for a magical experience at the Holiday Horse & Carriage Rides at Fountains at Roseville! Get ready to be transported back in time as you take a leisurely ride through the enchanting streets of the Fountains at Roseville.

The fun happens Saturday, December 2nd from 11:00 AM until 2:00 pm. Tickets are available online at $5 for a 15-minute ride. This event promises to be a delightful adventure for the whole family.

This event offers a unique opportunity to create lasting memories. Take a break from the hustle and bustle of the holiday season and enjoy the beauty of the surroundings. The Fountains at Roseville provides the perfect backdrop for a picturesque carriage ride.

Sights & sounds of the holiday season

Immerse yourself in the festive spirit as you soak in the sights and sounds of the holiday season. Marvel at the beautifully decorated streets, adorned with twinkling lights and festive decorations. The sound of horse hooves and jingling bells will transport you to a bygone era.

The Holiday Horse & Carriage Rides at Fountains at Roseville is the perfect choice for an unforgettable adventure with friends and family!

