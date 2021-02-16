California New Laws 2021

Sacramento, CA – Part 23 of New California laws for 2021 includes fictitious business names, dependent children, county jails, opioid prescriptions, tribal gaming, carpet recycling and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, just click on the bill number for full text access via the California Legislature.

(Please note: Laws enacted during the previous legislative session have varying effective dates.)

AB-703 Public postsecondary education: fee waivers for exonerated persons. AB-706 Community colleges: academic employees. AB-707 Santa Clara Valley Water District: contracts. AB-708 Traffic violator schools. AB-709 School districts: governing boards: pupil members. AB-711 Pupil records: name and gender changes. AB-713 California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018. AB-714 Opioid prescription drugs: prescribers. AB-715 Richard Paul Hemann Parkinson’s Disease Program. AB-716 Fictitious business name statements. AB-718 Dependent children: documents. AB-723 Transactions and use taxes: County of Alameda: Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District. AB-725 General plans: housing element: moderate-income and above moderate-income housing: suburban and metropolitan jurisdictions. AB-728 Homeless multidisciplinary personnel teams. AB-729 Carpet recycling: carpet stewardship. AB-730 Elections: deceptive audio or visual media. AB-731 Health care coverage: rate review. AB-732 County jails: prisons: incarcerated pregnant persons. AB-736 Employee classification: professional classification: specified educational employees. AB-737 Residential care facilities for the elderly: licensing and regulation. AB-743 Pupil health: self-administration of prescribed asthma medication. AB-744 Health care coverage: telehealth. AB-746 Sherman Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Law: beer manufacturer licensees: exemption. AB-747 Planning and zoning: general plan: safety element. AB-748 Nonminor dependents. AB-749 Settlement agreements: restraints in trade. AB-752 Public transit: transit stations: lactation rooms. AB-753 Tribal gaming: compact ratification. AB-754 Regional notification centers: GIS data: excavations. AB-756 Public water systems: perfluoroalkyl substances and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

Coming Up in Part 24 – Parentage, foster care, massage therapy, post-secondary education, parking penalties, state armories:homeless shelters and more.

