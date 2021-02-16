California New Laws 2021
Sacramento, CA – Part 23 of New California laws for 2021 includes fictitious business names, dependent children, county jails, opioid prescriptions, tribal gaming, carpet recycling and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, just click on the bill number for full text access via the California Legislature.
(Please note: Laws enacted during the previous legislative session have varying effective dates.)
|AB-703
|Public postsecondary education: fee waivers for exonerated persons.
|AB-706
|Community colleges: academic employees.
|AB-707
|Santa Clara Valley Water District: contracts.
|AB-708
|Traffic violator schools.
|AB-709
|School districts: governing boards: pupil members.
|AB-711
|Pupil records: name and gender changes.
|AB-713
|California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018.
|AB-714
|Opioid prescription drugs: prescribers.
|AB-715
|Richard Paul Hemann Parkinson’s Disease Program.
|AB-716
|Fictitious business name statements.
|AB-718
|Dependent children: documents.
|AB-723
|Transactions and use taxes: County of Alameda: Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District.
|AB-725
|General plans: housing element: moderate-income and above moderate-income housing: suburban and metropolitan jurisdictions.
|AB-728
|Homeless multidisciplinary personnel teams.
|AB-729
|Carpet recycling: carpet stewardship.
|AB-730
|Elections: deceptive audio or visual media.
|AB-731
|Health care coverage: rate review.
|AB-732
|County jails: prisons: incarcerated pregnant persons.
|AB-736
|Employee classification: professional classification: specified educational employees.
|AB-737
|Residential care facilities for the elderly: licensing and regulation.
|AB-743
|Pupil health: self-administration of prescribed asthma medication.
|AB-744
|Health care coverage: telehealth.
|AB-746
|Sherman Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Law: beer manufacturer licensees: exemption.
|AB-747
|Planning and zoning: general plan: safety element.
|AB-748
|Nonminor dependents.
|AB-749
|Settlement agreements: restraints in trade.
|AB-752
|Public transit: transit stations: lactation rooms.
|AB-753
|Tribal gaming: compact ratification.
|AB-754
|Regional notification centers: GIS data: excavations.
|AB-756
|Public water systems: perfluoroalkyl substances and polyfluoroalkyl substances.
Coming Up in Part 24 – Parentage, foster care, massage therapy, post-secondary education, parking penalties, state armories:homeless shelters and more.
