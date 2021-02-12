Decades of experience in public and private sectors

Rocklin, CA- The Rocklin City Council unanimously authorized an employment agreement to hire Tameka Usher as the City’s director of human resources at their regularly scheduled meeting on Feb. 9. Usher will join Rocklin from El Dorado County, where she worked as director of human resources for more than three years.

Experience

Usher has two decades of experience in public and private sector human resources, including classification, compensation, organizational structure, management, recruitment and selection, training, and budget management. Usher also holds a Bachelor of Arts in Human Relations and a Master of Science in Human Resources from Golden Gate University.

Professional Values

“The Team Rocklin culture directly aligns with my professional values and principles and I am both excited and honored to be a part of it,” says Usher, whose tentative start date is March 18. “I will bring my very best to the team, while emphasizing the ‘human’ in all human resources functions and programs.”

Philosophy

Usher’s philosophy on success includes two key aspects: First, solving problems without compromising sound practices and policies. Second, working hard to understand customers, and collaborating with them to meet their mission, vision, and goals.

“Usher uses a strategic approach to ensure the work of her department delivers solution-focused programs to her organizations,” City Manager Aly Zimmermann said. “I look forward to her innovative thinking and customer service priorities benefitting the employees and citizens of Rocklin.”

The position includes an annual base salary of $186,295 and benefits.