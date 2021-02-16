Supervisorial redistricting process begins to take shape in Placer County

AUBURN, Calif. – The Placer County Board of Supervisors recently approved the next steps to develop new supervisorial district boundaries in the county.

The board voted to appoint the Placer County Planning Commission to act as the Advisory Redistricting Commission to draw redistricting maps, which will ultimately be brought forward to the public and board for formal evaluation and selection.

“The Planning Commission has the institutional knowledge and mechanism needed to facilitate the redrawing of supervisorial districts,” said District 3 Supervisor Jim Holmes. “This, combined with our county-wide municipal advisory council and town hall meetings, and robust outreach efforts, will help provide the transparency expected by our constituents.”

Timeline

The board also approved an updated redistricting timeline, which was originally approved at the Jan. 26 Board of Supervisors meeting.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Census Bureau indicated that states will not receive 2020 Census data for local jurisdictions until after July 30. Data has historically been published in late March.

Following the state’s 30-day review, the county has a shortened time frame, between September and early November, for staff to analyze preliminary census data and receive community input on potential supervisorial boundaries and preliminary map alternatives, hold public meetings and consider and adopt final maps.

Census

In a presentation to the board, county staff noted that preliminary redistricting map alternatives can be drafted and then updated once 2020 Census data is formally published.

The redistricting process is initiated in the year following the U.S Census, which happens once every 10 years as required by the U.S. Constitution.

Census data allows county officials to realign supervisorial districts in their counties, accounting for shifts in population growth since the last Census and assuring equal representation for their constituents in compliance with the “one-person, one-vote” principle of the Voting Rights Act.