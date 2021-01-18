CALIFORNIA NEW LAWS 2021
Sacramento, CA – Part 18 of New California laws for 2021 includes wiretapping, gun violence, vote by mail, estate, peace officer training, whistleblower protections and more..
For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, just click on the bill number for full text access via the California Legislature.
(Please note: Laws enacted during the previous legislative session have varying effective dates.)
CALIFORNIA NEW LAWS 2021 – PART 18
|AB-278
|California Conservation Corps: community conservation corps: applicant selection: parolees.
|AB-285
|California Transportation Plan.
|AB-290
|Health care service plans and health insurance: third-party payments.
|AB-293
|Greenhouse gases: offset protocols.
|AB-299
|Vote by mail ballot tracking.
|AB-303
|Mental health: sexually violent predators: trial: continuances.
|AB-304
|Wiretapping: authorization.
|AB-305
|Public capital facilities: public water or wastewater agencies: rate reduction bonds.
|AB-308
|Taxation: corporations: minimum franchise tax: limited liability companies: annual tax.
|AB-309
|Vehicles that appear to be used by law enforcement: ownership or operation by public historical society or museum.
|AB-317
|Department of Motor Vehicles: appointments: unlawful sale.
|AB-320
|Pest control: mosquito abatement.
|AB-321
|Sales and use taxes: exemptions: trucks for use in interstate or out-of-state commerce.
|AB-323
|Newspapers: state agency advertising: worker status: independent contractors.
|AB-327
|Estates and trusts: at-death transfers.
|AB-328
|Estates and trusts: undue influence.
|AB-330
|Appointed legal counsel in civil cases.
|AB-332
|Peace officers: training.
|AB-333
|Whistleblower protection: county patients’ rights advocates.
|AB-334
|California Republican Party: county central committees.
|AB-335
|Imperial County Transportation Commission.
|AB-338
|Manufactured housing: smoke alarms: emergency preparedness.
|AB-339
|Gun violence restraining orders: law enforcement procedures.
|AB-342
|Public lands: leasing: oil and gas: prohibition.
|AB-355
|Public Employment Relations Board: Orange County Transportation Authority.
|AB-356
|Los Angeles Community College District: best value procurement: pilot program.
|AB-361
|Military Department: support programs.
|AB-368
|Southern California Veterans Cemetery.
|AB-376
|Student loan servicing.
|AB-377
|Microenterprise home kitchen operations.
|AB-378
|Childcare: family childcare providers: bargaining representative.
|AB-379
|Youth athletics: concussion and sudden cardiac arrest prevention protocols.
