Sacramento, CA – Part 18 of New California laws for 2021 includes wiretapping, gun violence, vote by mail, estate, peace officer training, whistleblower protections and more..

For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, just click on the bill number for full text access via the California Legislature.

(Please note: Laws enacted during the previous legislative session have varying effective dates.)

CALIFORNIA NEW LAWS 2021 – PART 18

AB-278 California Conservation Corps: community conservation corps: applicant selection: parolees. AB-285 California Transportation Plan. AB-290 Health care service plans and health insurance: third-party payments. AB-293 Greenhouse gases: offset protocols. AB-299 Vote by mail ballot tracking. AB-303 Mental health: sexually violent predators: trial: continuances. AB-304 Wiretapping: authorization. AB-305 Public capital facilities: public water or wastewater agencies: rate reduction bonds. AB-308 Taxation: corporations: minimum franchise tax: limited liability companies: annual tax. AB-309 Vehicles that appear to be used by law enforcement: ownership or operation by public historical society or museum. AB-317 Department of Motor Vehicles: appointments: unlawful sale. AB-320 Pest control: mosquito abatement. AB-321 Sales and use taxes: exemptions: trucks for use in interstate or out-of-state commerce. AB-323 Newspapers: state agency advertising: worker status: independent contractors. AB-327 Estates and trusts: at-death transfers. AB-328 Estates and trusts: undue influence. AB-330 Appointed legal counsel in civil cases. AB-332 Peace officers: training. AB-333 Whistleblower protection: county patients’ rights advocates. AB-334 California Republican Party: county central committees. AB-335 Imperial County Transportation Commission. AB-338 Manufactured housing: smoke alarms: emergency preparedness. AB-339 Gun violence restraining orders: law enforcement procedures. AB-342 Public lands: leasing: oil and gas: prohibition. AB-355 Public Employment Relations Board: Orange County Transportation Authority. AB-356 Los Angeles Community College District: best value procurement: pilot program. AB-361 Military Department: support programs. AB-368 Southern California Veterans Cemetery. AB-376 Student loan servicing. AB-377 Microenterprise home kitchen operations. AB-378 Childcare: family childcare providers: bargaining representative. AB-379 Youth athletics: concussion and sudden cardiac arrest prevention protocols.

Coming Up in Part 19 – Use of deadly force, DUI, health care coverage, probation, community colleges faculty loan forgiveness, and more.

