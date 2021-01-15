Command post ready to respond



Roseville, CA- The FBI Sacramento Field Office (FBI Sacramento) is working with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to prepare for any potential violence related to the recent unrest in Washington, D.C.

To support intelligence sharing and coordination with our law enforcement partners, we are operating a command post. Our personnel, including special agents, bomb technicians, evidence response teams, tactical teams, intelligence teams, and others are ready to support investigations and respond to potential threats within the 34 counties FBI Sacramento serves, including the state capitol.

We thank the communities we serve for continuing to submit tips regarding potential violence at upcoming events. The support of the public is essential for us to fulfill our mission of protecting the American people and upholding the U.S. Constitution. As we stated during the protests in 2020, we respect and preserve the rights of all Americans to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights. To ensure the safety of all, we remain in contact with our law enforcement partners and continue to share information about potential threats.

Submit Tips

Anyone with information about violence and criminal activity may call our office at (916) 746-7000. You may also dial ‪1-800-CALL-FBI (1-‪800-225-5324) to verbally report tips and information. You may also submit information online at tips.fbi.gov.‬‬‬‬ ‬‬‬‬‬‬If an emergency exists, the public is urged to call 911 immediately.‬‬

