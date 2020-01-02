New California Laws 2020

Sacramento, CA– Part 9 in New California laws for 2020 includes parentage, elder care facilities, health care rates, non-minor dependents, lactation rooms, and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

California Laws 2020 – Part 9

AB-729Carpet recycling: carpet stewardship.
AB-730Elections:deceptive audio or visual media.
AB-731Health care coverage: rate review.
AB-737Residential care facilities for the elderly: licensing and regulation.
AB-743Pupil health:self-administration of prescribed asthma medication.
AB-744Health care coverage: telehealth.
AB-746Sherman Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Law: beer manufacturer licensees: exemption.
AB-747Planning and zoning:general plan: safety element.
AB-748Nonminor dependents.
AB-749Settlement agreements:restraints in trade.
AB-752Public transit:transit stations: lactation rooms.
AB-753Tribal gaming:compact ratification.
AB-754Regional notification centers: GIS data: excavations.
AB-756Public water systems:perfluoroalkyl substances and polyfluoroalkyl substances.
AB-759Traffic safety:work zones: positive protection measures.
AB-761State armories:homeless shelters.
AB-762Public health: fish and shellfish: health advisories.
AB-775 Massage therapy.
AB-779Acupuncture:place of practice: wall license.
AB-781Medi-Cal:family respite care.
AB-782California Environmental Quality Act:exemption:public agencies: land transfers.
AB-784Sales and use taxes: exemption: California Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project: transit buses.
AB-785Parentage.
AB-795Private cemeteries: endowment funds.
AB-800Civil actions: confidentiality.
AB-806Postsecondary education: homeless and former homeless youth.
AB-807CalWORKs eligibility:income exemptions.
AB-809 Public postsecondary education:child development programs:priority enrollment:Title IX protection pregnancy and parental status.
AB-814Vehicles: unlawful access to computer systems.

To follow the complete series, please visit and bookmark the 2020 series.

