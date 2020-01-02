California 2020 New Laws
Sacramento, CA– Part 9 in New California laws for 2020 includes parentage, elder care facilities, health care rates, non-minor dependents, lactation rooms, and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
California Laws 2020 – Part 9
|AB-729
|Carpet recycling: carpet stewardship.
|AB-730
|Elections:deceptive audio or visual media.
|AB-731
|Health care coverage: rate review.
|AB-737
|Residential care facilities for the elderly: licensing and regulation.
|AB-743
|Pupil health:self-administration of prescribed asthma medication.
|AB-744
|Health care coverage: telehealth.
|AB-746
|Sherman Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Law: beer manufacturer licensees: exemption.
|AB-747
|Planning and zoning:general plan: safety element.
|AB-748
|Nonminor dependents.
|AB-749
|Settlement agreements:restraints in trade.
|AB-752
|Public transit:transit stations: lactation rooms.
|AB-753
|Tribal gaming:compact ratification.
|AB-754
|Regional notification centers: GIS data: excavations.
|AB-756
|Public water systems:perfluoroalkyl substances and polyfluoroalkyl substances.
|AB-759
|Traffic safety:work zones: positive protection measures.
|AB-761
|State armories:homeless shelters.
|AB-762
|Public health: fish and shellfish: health advisories.
|AB-775
|Massage therapy.
|AB-779
|Acupuncture:place of practice: wall license.
|AB-781
|Medi-Cal:family respite care.
|AB-782
|California Environmental Quality Act:exemption:public agencies: land transfers.
|AB-784
|Sales and use taxes: exemption: California Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project: transit buses.
|AB-785
|Parentage.
|AB-795
|Private cemeteries: endowment funds.
|AB-800
|Civil actions: confidentiality.
|AB-806
|Postsecondary education: homeless and former homeless youth.
|AB-807
|CalWORKs eligibility:income exemptions.
|AB-809
|Public postsecondary education:child development programs:priority enrollment:Title IX protection pregnancy and parental status.
|AB-814
|Vehicles: unlawful access to computer systems.
