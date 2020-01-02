California 2020 New Laws

Sacramento, CA– Part 9 in New California laws for 2020 includes parentage, elder care facilities, health care rates, non-minor dependents, lactation rooms, and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

California Laws 2020 – Part 9

AB-729 Carpet recycling: carpet stewardship. AB-730 Elections:deceptive audio or visual media. AB-731 Health care coverage: rate review. AB-737 Residential care facilities for the elderly: licensing and regulation. AB-743 Pupil health:self-administration of prescribed asthma medication. AB-744 Health care coverage: telehealth. AB-746 Sherman Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Law: beer manufacturer licensees: exemption. AB-747 Planning and zoning:general plan: safety element. AB-748 Nonminor dependents. AB-749 Settlement agreements:restraints in trade. AB-752 Public transit:transit stations: lactation rooms. AB-753 Tribal gaming:compact ratification. AB-754 Regional notification centers: GIS data: excavations. AB-756 Public water systems:perfluoroalkyl substances and polyfluoroalkyl substances. AB-759 Traffic safety:work zones: positive protection measures. AB-761 State armories:homeless shelters. AB-762 Public health: fish and shellfish: health advisories. AB-775 Massage therapy. AB-779 Acupuncture:place of practice: wall license. AB-781 Medi-Cal:family respite care. AB-782 California Environmental Quality Act:exemption:public agencies: land transfers. AB-784 Sales and use taxes: exemption: California Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project: transit buses. AB-785 Parentage. AB-795 Private cemeteries: endowment funds. AB-800 Civil actions: confidentiality. AB-806 Postsecondary education: homeless and former homeless youth. AB-807 CalWORKs eligibility:income exemptions. AB-809 Public postsecondary education:child development programs:priority enrollment:Title IX protection pregnancy and parental status. AB-814 Vehicles: unlawful access to computer systems.

