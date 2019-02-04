California New Laws Series

Sacramento, CA – Part 13 in the series of New California laws for 2019 includes mental health services, cannabis, juvenile rights, bees, school air pollution, alcoholic beverages and more.

For complete details regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

California Laws 2019 – Part 13

AB-2393 – Mental health.

AB-2395 – California Life and Health Insurance Guarantee Association.

AB-2396 – Public contracting: conflicts of interest: exemption.

AB-2400 – Personal income taxes: voluntary contribution fund: Alzheimer’s disease research.

AB-2402 – Cannabis: personal information.

AB-2411 – Solid waste: use of compost: planning.

AB-2413 – Tenancy: law enforcement and emergency assistance.

AB-2415 – Public Employees’ Retirement System: officers and directors: appointment and compensation.

AB-2420 – Workforce development: soft skills training.

AB-2421 – Wildlife Conservation Board: Monarch Butterfly and Pollinator Rescue Program.

AB-2423 – Physical therapists: direct access to services: plan of care approval.

AB-2425 – Property taxation: property records: transmission by mail or electronic format.

AB-2426 – Trustee: power to terminate trust.

AB-2428 – Federally qualified health centers: rural health clinics.

AB-2439 – Official state LGBTQ Veterans Memorial.

AB-2441 – Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta: removal of abandoned commercial vessels.

AB-2445 – Public health: retail sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits.

AB-2448 – Juveniles: rights: computing technology.

AB-2449 – School districts, county offices of education, and community college districts: governing boards: elections.

AB-2450 – Electrically conductive balloons.

AB-2452 – Alcoholic beverages: tied-house restrictions.

AB-2453 – Air pollution: schools.

AB-2455 – Home care aide registry: disclosure of personal contact information.

AB-2456 – Arts Council: peer review groups.

AB-2457 – Podiatry: Podiatric Medical Board of California.

AB-2458 – Qualified special taxes: exemption: information.

AB-2461 – Criminal history information: subsequent arrest notification: State Department of Social Services.

AB-2468 – Bees: apiaries: registration: colony relocation: administrative civil penalty.

AB-2469 – Alcoholic beverages: beer wholesalers: beer sales.

AB-2470 – Invasive Species Council of California.

