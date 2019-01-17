Placer County Youth Commission seeks applications for awards

The Placer County Youth Commission is recognizing outstanding local teens in its fifth annual Youth Impact Awards. The deadline to apply online is Feb. 6. Teens who have invested in their schools and left a positive impact in their communities are encouraged to apply.

This year’s Youth Impact Awards ceremony will take place Sunday, March 17 in Roseville. Award winners will receive $300 in scholarships and will be selected based on their demonstration of exceptional leadership qualities, dedication to community service and personal achievement. Awards are given in four categories: Leadership, Community Service, Overcoming Adversity, and Applied Talents and Knowledge.

“Rewarding young people for their extraordinary accomplishments is important and helps propel them to maintain an active presence in their community,” said student Awards Chair Allyson Ikeda.

“This event helps to promote and celebrate youth, showing them the profound effect they have on society.”

Event in Roseville

All applicants will be invited to the event on March 17 at 6:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse at Woodcreek Oaks Golf Course, 5880 Woodcreek Oaks Blvd. in Roseville.

The awards ceremony will feature presentations from youth commissioners, various youth leaders throughout Placer County, as well as music and artistic performances. Local leaders will be present at the ceremony to recognize outstanding Placer County youth.

About PCYC

The Placer County Youth Commission is a group of Placer County students appointed by the Board of Supervisors to encourage youth voice in local decision-making.

Apply Online

For more information or to apply by February 6, Placer County are encouraged to apply at www.placeryouth.com